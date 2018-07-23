ULTIMOS.io Launches Digital Currency and Secures Renowned Futurist Alex Lightman for its White Paper and Keynote speaker

- Sponsored by Axis [Axiata] and partnering with PlayStation, ASUS ROG, SCAN, Turtle Beach and Logitech, Ultimo Hombre is bridging the gap between professional esports and the world of amateur competitive gaming.

The ULTIMOS app, currently under development, is an online platform which will integrate with the Ultimo Hombre structure and act as a central hub for its community. The platform will provide the tools for its members to raise their profile and profit from their passion for gaming, whether it be competing in or hosting tournaments, officiating matches, developers showcasing their games and more.

The adoption of ULTIMOS tokens and the implementation of the blockchain solution, will facilitate automated payments across the platform, incentivising online players, event attendees and community contributors to monetise their skills and time spent gaming.

"We are incredibly excited about what the future holds for the ULTIMOS platform and token. We feel we're well-positioned to hold an ITO as the success of many raises to date have been predicated on a business model's ability to access a community. We have already established a community around Ultimo Hombre and we want to build on that."- Howard Davies, CEO ULTIMOS.io

ULTIMOS.io has secured partnerships with both TokenCommunites.com and WorldQuest.cc to deliver one of the most exciting Token opportunities of 2018.

World renowned futurist and leading authority on commercialising the blockchain, Alex Lightman, will be presenting ULTIMOS on its first roadshows in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on July 25th and 26th respectively.

"That's one of the most [..] stunning White Papers I have seen and helped write. I am excited to be around gamers and games. This is an area I really love."- Alex Lightman, CEO Token Communities.

Founder Mark Adams adds: "ULTIMOS tokens have been scripted to increase in value" and invites the Blockchain community to "come to one of our live roadshows over the next few weeks and see why we're so excited. We've prepared two years to ensure both our community and crypto enthusiasts get the best possible value from our ULTIMOS."

For further information regarding the roadshows please visit Eventbrite.https://www.ultimos.io/

Media contact:Mark Adams, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721469/ULTIMOS_Logo.jpg