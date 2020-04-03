Venture Global LNG Announces Successful String Test of Calcasieu Pass Liquefaction Equipment

03 aprile 2020 a

ARLINGTON, Virginia, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful string test of the first Venture Global Calcasieu Pass mixed refrigerant compression system at Baker Hughes' testing facility in Massa, Italy. The string test proves the engineering, functionality and performance of the Calcasieu Pass process system a mere seven months after the project's final investment decision (FID) – a major achievement and step-change for the industry.

The 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass LNG project employs a comprehensive process solution from Baker Hughes that utilizes highly efficient, mid-scale, modular liquefaction trains that are factory-fabricated in Italy and shipped complete to the Calcasieu Pass site, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Venture Global issued full notice to proceed (FNTP) to Baker Hughes in August 2019 concurrent with the project's FID.

As part of the ongoing execution of the project, the string test was performed on the first full set of equipment to prove that all system components function together under normal operating conditions. The string test replicates and simulates site conditions, and every component that will be shipped to and operated at site is commissioned and validated in order to verify whole system functionality and performance. The test performs a mechanical running assessment and measures equipment vibration and bearing temperatures at full speed and full load. The auxiliary and control systems are also calibrated which minimizes these activities in the field. The successful string test demonstrates the strength of the project's design and that the equipment will function properly once installed, a major milestone and an important indicator of on-time delivery for the overall project.

In a demonstration of innovation and commitment to maintaining project schedule, Baker Hughes and Venture Global used cutting edge virtual technology to conduct the test in the face of the limiting conditions imposed by COVID-19. Overall, the test involved 21 people in five cities around the world monitoring the test using advanced digital and video remote access, as well as local field technicians for both Baker Hughes and Venture Global directly observing in Massa.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

