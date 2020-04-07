CTEK Offers Drivers Advice on How to Look After a Car Battery Even If a Vehicle Has Not Been Used for Weeks or Months

07 aprile 2020 a

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In times like these when many of us are in quarantine and cities are in lock-down, you would think that our vehicles are naturally not on top of our minds. CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is however reporting an unprecedented number of enquires from people all over the world, asking for advice on how best to look after their battery when their vehicle is parked up for a long period of time.

Tony Zeal, Global Training Manager at CTEK, said: "We have taken so many questions from people wanting to make sure that they protect against a flat battery – a hassle they could do without – so that when they are able to use their vehicle again the battery is charged and the vehicle is ready to go."

Tony shares information and tips on what you need to consider and how best to look after your vehicle battery when your vehicle is parked up and not being used.

CTEK chargers can be attached to the vehicle for long periods of time, so it's perfect for long-term maintenance of vehicle batteries, where the vehicle will be parked up in long-term storage. Regularly using a smart battery charger will extend battery life and maximize battery performance.

Click here for more information about looking after your battery in storage.

* If a standard lead-acid vehicle battery was sat out of a vehicle it would lose around 0.1V per month – so for example if the vehicle was parked in March, battery health would start to decline from June, and by September you may be unable to start a vehicle.

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in battery care and power management. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

