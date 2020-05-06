Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2020 Results

06 maggio 2020 a

a

a

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on May 27, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, June 25, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4025448#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until August 24, 2020.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-4770; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia