Haier Smart Home Joins Hands with Ecosystem Players to Showcase Tomorrow's Smart Home at the 127th Canton Fair

15 giugno 2020 a

a

a

Haier, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA, and Candy unveil their scenario-based smart home solutions at this year's entirely digital convention

GUANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder Haier Smart Home, ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), is showcasing smart home solutions from its portfolio of brands at the 127th Canton Fair, held on June 15-24. Given the Canton Fair's entirely digital format this year, Haier has transformed its brand booth into a truly international showcase by hosting 30 livestream broadcasts from its factories and showrooms across China, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Germany, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and more, in a demonstration of its global ecosystem and the advantages of its innovative smart home solutions.

On the opening day, Haier announced the achievements of its global roster of premium brands, which have registered growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It had also unveiled its Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem strategy, by featuring differentiated scenario-based solutions that tied together multiple products in an overall system, refreshing the conventional single product display. Haier's global ecosystem partners, customers, and users were invited to participate in the many digital events taking place over the course of the fair.

"Our Internet of things ecosystem is empowered by Haier's COSMOPlat platform," said Qingfu Zhang, VP of Haier Overseas Electric Appliances Corp. "On this platform, all parties can share resources, co-create, and interact with solutions to enhance quality, optimize resource allocation, and engage in digital transformation. Currently, the COSMOPlat platform boasts 340 million users, making it the world's largest mass customization solutions platform. We are thrilled that many consider COSMOPlat as the world's leading industrial Internet ecosystem brand, and it has even been selected as one of China's top 10 industrial Internet platforms by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology."

With this year's scenario-based presentations, Haier is offering participants a deeper look at its smart home solutions, through the lens of their Internet of things ecosystems. Through a livestream format, Haier distributors in seven countries and factories in six countries will explain the specific solutions, emphasize their localization and customization possibilities. Meanwhile, its sub-brands are also organizing their own digital experience zones. For example, AQUA is unveiling its Smart Community Laundromat as well as demonstrating the potential of its AQUA Cloud IoT ecosystem, while European e-commerce player AO will team up with seven executives to introduce their strategic cooperation in the refrigerator and washing machine categories.

***

About Haier

Founded on April 1989, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (former Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Shanghai: 600690) is the world's leading home appliance maker.The Company boasts seven world-class brands including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances-US, Fisher & Paykel-New Zealand, AQUA-Japan, and Candy-Italy.

According to Euromonitor International's 2020 Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings, Haier's retail sales volume of large household appliances ranked the first in the world for 11 consecutive years. Haier Smart Home is also a Fortune Global 500 company.

Haier Smart Home focuses on the continuous improvements of the best user experience so as to provide consumers with smart home solutions, create full-scenario smart life experience, and offer design and function options customized for and by users.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190630/warm_up_video_01___ecosystem.mp4