Elements of Green Launches Premier eCommerce Marketplace for Top Selling European CBD Brands

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements of Green (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its premier hemp-based CBD eCommerce marketplace; www.elementsofgreen.com. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. Elements of Green's responsive web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from hundreds of leading brands from around the world. From tinctures, capsules, topicals, gums, vapes to CBD for pets and more, the Company offers consumers one of the largest selections of hemp-based CBD products available in Europe.

Millions of Europeans are discovering the benefits of CBD and the various ways it can be introduced into health and wellness routines. However, with thousands of products, brands, and companies entering the market, it can be difficult to find reliable information and quality products. Elements of Green is built on a foundation of education, safety and delivering an exceptional customer experience. With an emphasis on community, the Company's eCommerce platform provides consumers with insight and access to everything CBD; including industry leading experts, professional athletes, independent Trust-Pilot reviews, and an unrivaled customer Education Centre.

The platform's unique "New to CBD Quiz" helps consumers quickly match their needs to specific products. Still have questions? Element of Green's experienced team is here to help 24 hours a day.

"Elements of Green was created to support your natural journey towards whole health and wellness," commented Danny Brody, Elements of Green's CEO. "By providing an unrivaled customer experience on both web and mobile devices, Elements of Green is quickly becoming the largest CBD community in Europe. Our mission is to offer products that meet the highest standards in industry in terms of quality, purity, potency, safety, and consistency. Our team has invested heavily into creating an innovative education platform so that consumers can shop with confidence and we proudly display product lab results," continued Brody.

Elements of Green carries the following premier brands;

To provide consumers with an added level of comfort, Elements of Green exclusively offers hemp-derived CBD products that have been lab-tested for potency, harmful substances, and heavy metals. The Company tests for cannabinoids and offers 0.0% THC products for sale in more restrictive countries such as France, Norway, and Sweden, and for athletes that test under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) or other regulatory bodies.

The Company is offering for a limited time 15% off all first time orders by using the code: "FIRST15" at checkout.

Hemp-based CBD Brands looking to apply to be carried on Elements of Green's platform can send an email to [email protected]

ABOUT ELEMENTS OF GREEN

Elements of Green is Europe's premier eCommerce marketplace for lab-tested CBD products. The Company's extensive lineup of premium hemp-based CBD products are available in 27 countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. Elements of Green's responsive web and mobile experience includes carefully curated products from hundreds of leading brands from around the world. Visit us today at www.elementsofgreen.com. New to CBD? Take the Elements of Green quiz here.

Email: [email protected], Web: www.elementsofgreen.com