127th Canton Fair Gathers 26,000 Businesses, Promotes Global Economic Recovery

GUANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th and the first-ever digital China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has gathered nearly 26,000 companies, with China's Premier Li Keqiang attending the virtual opening ceremony and touring the online exhibition halls.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the China Import and Export Fair continued on air despite the current COVID-19 epidemic, which has been an innovative method for this special time. The Premier also said the fair has explored new paths for international trade development, showing the world China's determination to further open up and secure international industrial and supply chains.

Please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/ for boundless opportunities.

Canton Fair represents China's contribution to global economic recovery

On the first day of the 127th Canton Fair, more than 30 new product launch events between manufacturers and buyers took place, bringing a variety of cutting-edge design and technology. Exhibitors have arranged round-the-clock live streams for different time zones, and have introduced products according to customer segments.

As the stay-at-home economy develops, the demand for small home appliances is significantly increasing. The uptick in demand prompted Guangdong Wanhexin Electric Co., Ltd., to showcase its signature gas water heater, air-fryer, air-fryer oven and electric fireplace at its live online showroom.

Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd, to maximize the opportunity, filmed multiple product videos based on geographic market segments and client requirements. "We have combined those two forms of presentations and have at least five client service staff ready for negotiation anytime. Therefore clients, can be received when visiting our showrooms at any time of day," said Xinbao Holding's live stream manager.

Virtual exhibition brings win-win opportunities

The online Canton Fair has also helped reduce trade barriers, as companies can present more than products in their showrooms. Industry leaders such as Oppein Home Group and Rifeng also brought guests to their manufacturing base and production techniques through videos and VR showrooms.

Sumec Corp Ltd, one of the highlights of this year's Canton Fair, is creating a new display idea by integrating online demonstration, VR visiting the assembly lines and local service offers.

John Clarke, an American regular buyer to the Fair, said that the Canton Fair has always been the main channel for him to look for products, source agents, and processing factories. He looks forward to attending this digital session.

