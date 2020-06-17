Huami's Next Wearable AI Chip Huangshan-2 Scheduled for Mass Production in Q4, 2020, 50% Energy Saved with Faster Atrial Fibrillation Detection

17 giugno 2020 a





Ramesh Jain - Father of Multimedia Computing Appointed as Chief Technical Advisor of Huami AI Research Institute, Announced on Huami's 1st Innovation Conference "AI to Decode Future"

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Top 5 wearable brand[1], Amazfit's mother company, Huami (NYSE: HMI) , made its second wearable AI chip Huangshan-2 public on its first Innovation Conference "AI to Decode Future". Besides, multiple hardware and a series of Big Data and AI solutions regarding healthcare were announced. Ramesh Jain, the industry famed the Father of Multimedia computing was announced as chief technical advisor of Huami AI Research Institute.

The Wearable AI Chip, Huangshan-2(MHS002) Launched.

As the platinum member of RISC-V, Huami has wide-ranging technology accumulation and investment layout in the field of semiconductors. In 2018, Huami launched the world's first[2] RISC-V open-source instruction set wearable processor, Huangshan No.1 (MHS001), featuring four core artificial intelligence engines -- cardiac biometrics engine, ECG, ECG Pro, and Hearth Rhythm Abnormality Monitoring Engine.

After 450 days, Huami unveils its next generation of AI chip, the Huami Huangshan-2(MHS002). Based on the RISC-V architecture, Huami Huangshan-2(MHS002) features high computing efficiency and low power consumption. Huangshan-2 detects atrial fibrillation 7 times faster than Huangshan-1 and 26 times faster than similar algorithms. Huangshan-2 also has on board the Always On (AON) sensor mode with ultra-low power consumption thanks to the NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit) and the C2 co-processor. Theoretically, it can reduce the overall power consumption of Huangshan 2 by 50%, making a longer battery life for products.

Huangshan-2(MHS002) is scheduled for mass production in Q4 of 2020. New wearable devices equipped with the Huangshan-2 will be hopefully available on Huami's products in the first half of 2021.

BioTracker™ 2, the Second-generation PPG Bio-tracking Optical Sensor by Huami

Huami has been developing its own PPG bio-tracking optical sensor in the past years, which are known by its high accuracy. Compared with its predecessor, the newly launched, BioTracker™ 2 supports five biological data engines (RealBeats™, OxygenBeats™, SomnusCare™, ExerSense™, and huami-PAI™), making it the most versatile and precise biosensor ever developed by Huami.

Five Key Data Engines[3] Contribute to Huami's AI Health Management Platform

To let human pursue the full health rights as the most, Huami's Systematic AI Health Management Platform incorporate the AI chipset, Huangshan-2(MHS002), the new PPG sensor BioTracker™ 2 and also five key index and data engines.

Ramesh Jain appointed the Chief Technical Advisor of Huami AI Research Institute

Mr. Wang Huang, the Company's Chairman and CEO, announced the establishment of Huami AI Research Institute. Ramesh Jain, a renowned AI expert, Father of Multimedia Computing, Professor at University of California, Irvine, and Founder of UCI Institute for Future Health was appointed as the chief technical advisor of the Huami AI Research Institute.

In the first half of 2020, Huami has set up three joint laboratories: The Smart Wrist Wearable Device Joint Lab with the team of Zhong Nanshan; the Track and Field Joint Lab with the Chinese Athletics Association; and the Brain-Computer Intelligence Joint Lab with the Institute of Advanced Technology, University of Science and Technology of China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192309/Wearable_Device_Chip.jpg