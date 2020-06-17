Trina Solar unveils TrinaPro Mega, an ultra-high-power smart PV solution

17 giugno 2020 a

a

a

CHANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd., a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced the global launch of TrinaPro Mega, an ultra-high power smart PV solution featuring modules with power output exceeding 500W. With further improvement in product selection and integrated design, the solution enhances the overall system performance and reduces the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). Following the debut of the Vertex ultra-high-power new 500W-plus module in February, TrinaPro Mega marks yet another benchmark for the era of the 500W power output, as it delivers an optimized solution for the application of Vertex module in downstream systems.

In 2018, Trina Solar unveiled the smart PV solution "TrinaPro" for large-scale power stations. Based on system design and software algorithms, the solution integrates bifacial and high-efficiency PV modules, smart tracking systems and reliable inverters. It features integrated services and a smart O&M management platform, lowering the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by up to 15% and increasing power generation by up to 8%.

With solar energy fast approaching grid parity, TrinaPro Mega, in its role as an improved ultra-high-power smart solution, resolves several application challenges faced by existing systems. Based on the "TrinaPro" solution, TrinaPro Mega upgrades the long-string trackers for 500W-plus power modules. Furthermore it integrates Vertex modules, Trina Solar's independently developed TCU, smart tracking algorithms and SCADA monitoring systems. For a variety of application scenarios defined by complicated geography, uneven terrain and wind speeds, TrinaPro Mega provides clients with customized solutions to ensure system reliability and efficiency. To date, DNV.GL has completed the bankability certification for the TrinaPro Mega smart solution.

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and vice president of Trina Solar, said: "The PV industry has embraced the 500W-plus power since the beginning of the year. As an industry pioneer, the Vertex module demonstrates Trina Solar's strong ability at innovation and provides the industry with an entirely new technical platform. Moreover, Vertex facilitates the commercialization of new technologies and paves the way for the next module power upgrade to 600W.

"Based on the Vertex module, we launched TrinaPro Mega in a move to increase value for our clients via smart upgrades to more advanced system solutions. By enhancing ultra-high power module performance and lowering the LCOE, TrinaPro Mega brings stable investment returns", Yin Rongfang added.

Image link: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/tongchuan.jpgImage Caption: A Chinese "Top Runner" PV power project in Tongchuan, Shaanxi, utilizing 30 MW TrinaPro smart solution.

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. On 10 June 2020, Trina Solar issues first A-Shares on Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Board, becomes the first PV product, PV system and smart energy company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board, also known as the STAR MARKET. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.