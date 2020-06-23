Music China 2020: to revive your business with China's largest musical instrument tradeshow

23 giugno 2020 a

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns in Shanghai New International Expo Centre on October 28-31, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic has been effectively curbed in China, people's life and business is back on track, and tradeshows in Shanghai will also return from July.

Embracing its 19th edition this year, Music China is accepted as one of the world's largest tradeshows of musical instruments. Traders and dealers from over the world gather together each year on the show, seeking for innovative products and potential business opportunities. Last year, Music China hosted more than 2,400 exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions, drawing 122,519 attendees from 78 countries and regions.

In 2020, Music China will cover an exhibiting area of 145,000 square metres, with 13 exhibition halls displaying different categories of musical instruments and products, expecting to host more than 2,500 international exhibitors and over 128,000 visitors from both home and abroad. Except for the exhibition, over 70 industrial forums and seminars will also be organized during the show, leading to the future prosperity of the world's music industry. It is undoubtedly a platform for exhibitors to seek business opportunities, as well as for audiences to acquire insight of the industry.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, global brands have still confirmed to attend Music China 2020, including AKG, Aria, AXL, Bechstein, Buffet, Casio, Conn-Selmer, Dunhuang, Fengling, Hsinghai, JBL, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, Levy's, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, PianoDisc, Pioneer DJ, Saga, Samick, Schimmel, Seiler Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha, and Yanagisawa. They are expected to provide visitors with their trendy products and fancy booths.

Although the epidemic spread has become a global issue recently, there are good signs as the world has been making joint efforts to contain and mitigate the virus. Music China, under this context, is still playing its role as the platform to link exhibitors and their targeted audiences, working together as responsible partners with all the exhibitors to pull through.

For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We look forward to seeing you this autumn.

Contacts:Ms Arlene Zhu [email protected]