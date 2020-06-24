NET-A-PORTER'S 20 Incredible Women On What They Wish They'd Known At 20

24 giugno 2020 a

a

a

#20YearsOfNetAPorter

LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month that NET-A-PORTER celebrates its 20th anniversary, PORTER asked 20 Incredible Women – the designers, the storytellers, the performers, the founders and the activists – to share the words of wisdom they would give their younger selves.

To see the full feature, read Porter at https://www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-82c215c35c8ac11f

About NET-A-PORTERNET-A-PORTER delivers incredible fashion for incredible women. As the world's leading luxury etailer with the most authoritative product edit globally, the site offers the ultimate curation of fashion from the most coveted designer brands, the most exceptional assortment of fine watches and precious jewelry, and more than 200 specialist beauty brands. Our discerning edit places special emphasis on highlighting the creativity and promise of the next generation of fashion talent via the Vanguard, our program for emerging brands. Consideration for environmental and social impact increasingly shapes the product offering, and the launch of the NET SUSTAIN platform, was created to showcase brands that place sustainability at the core of their product. Uniting content and commerce to deliver an immersive and inspiring customer experience, NET-A-PORTER speaks to a global community and features a dedicated editorial vertical with PORTER, which is renowned for its award-winning content featuring a diverse range of incredible women.

NET-A-PORTER champions unparalleled customer service offering express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries including same or next-day delivery to the UK, US, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore, a seamless shopping experience across all devices, luxurious packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that is available 24/7, 365 days a year. A pioneer of personal shopping and client relations services for the digital era in 2000, NET-A-PORTER continues to innovate and strengthen its offering, with virtual styling, invitation only digital exclusives, and a world class suite of specialized offers for EIPs, (Extremely Important People), the brand's most loyal and valuable customers.

NET-A-PORTER is a part of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group – the world leader in online luxury and fashion, comprised of multi-brand online stores NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET and YOOX as well as its Online Flagship Stores division that partners with leading luxury brands to power their own e-commerce destinations. The Group has more than 4.3 million high-spending active customers globally. As pioneers in bringing together the realms of technology and luxury, YOOX NET-A-PORTER satisfies the most discerning clientele with expertly curated products from the best luxury brands, personalised end-to-end service, the latest technology and inspiring content, all shaped by nearly 20 years of insights into the modern luxury shopper.

For more information about NET-A-PORTER, visit NET-A-PORTER.com

For more about YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group, visit ynap.com

Follow @netaporter: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Wechat / YouTube / Pinterest / Kakao / Weibo

NET-A-PORTER.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196083/NET_A_PORTER__Logo.jpg