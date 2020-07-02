GCL SI Supports Floating Solar Power Plant in Persian Gulf

02 luglio 2020 a

SUZHOU, China, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by the IHS Markit's Floating PV Report 2020 reveals recently that the floating solar power installations are set to jump by 143% from 2019 to hit more than 900 MW of annual capacity additions this year. GCL System Integration (GCL SI), is poised to lead this high growth segment by enhancing its presence in floating solar farm sector. Most recently the company has just announced its line of completely waterproof solar panels have been instrumental in the development of a floating solar power plant off the coast of Nurai Island in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Located near the luxury resort island of Nurai, local solar developer, Enerwhere has constructed the first floating solar power plant on seawater in the Middle East using GCL SI's patented dual-glass solar modules. Aside from the solar panels, the ambitious project was made possible through using floating and mounting structures built by Sungrow.

Although the concept of floating solar is ideal for space saving, in practice, it is very challenging. GCL SI's patented dual-glass modules are specifically designed for marine application and can withstand over 30 years of constant salt spray. In order to last decades, the modules need to be absolutely waterproof and resistant to the potential harsh weather conditions experienced in the open ocean. GCL SI dual-glass modules all passed rigorous IEC tests for harsh environment like salt mist, ammonia corrosion and sand blowing. As the evidence of GCL SI modules' high quality performance and reliability especially when used in open water. Enerwhere's choice of GCL SI produced solar modules is adding another milestone to the GCL's existing portfolio including 4 floating solar projects around the world.

Spearheaded by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the UAE is committed to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, a plan to transform Dubai into a global clean energy center by 2050 with 75% of electricity coming from clean energy including solar. To achieve this, the government intends to build a "solar lake" of floating solar panels in the Emirate.

The life-cycle of solar module is one of the key factors in ensuring the sustainability and profitability of PV projects. With durability as its priority, GCL has been pioneering the technologies to increase the lifespan of its solar modules, lowering the cost of per unit of electricity for investors.

