AI fertility product Life Whisperer offers new hope to IVF patients in the UK and Europe following CE Mark approval

LONDON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Whisperer, fertility arm of AI healthcare company Presagen, which operates out of London, San Francisco, and Adelaide, is proud to announce the launch of their Embryo Viability Application for IVF clinics in the United Kingdom and Pan European markets, following the issue of CE mark regulatory clearance.

Life Whisperer's flagship product uses artificial intelligence to analyse images of embryos to assist clinicians to identify which embryo will likely lead to a pregnancy. By selecting the best embryo, Life Whisperer aims to shorten the time to pregnancy and improve outcomes for couples undergoing IVF treatment.

Life Whisperer will showcase their flagship product at the 36th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE). Internationally renowned fertility expert Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea from Ovation Fertility (USA) will present Life Whisperer's latest advances in AI for IVF.

In an international clinical study involving blind evaluation of 1,600 IVF embryos, Life Whisperer was shown to perform 25% better than traditional manual methods of embryo assessment by highly experienced embryologists. The study was published recently in the prestigious journal Human Reproduction.

With clinics worldwide already using the application, the company is looking forward to working with IVF clinics across the region to offer Life Whisperer to patients at a low cost, meaning more couples can gain more certainty in embryo selection and achieve success sooner, with fewer IVF cycles.

Founder and CEO of Presagen, Dr Michelle Perugini said, "Life Whisperer is poised to become the global gold standard embryo pre-screening tool in IVF, supporting the clinical decision about which embryo is most viable." The company also plans to extend its AI technology to other applications in IVF including embryo genetic assessment and oocyte assessment.

"Regulatory approval in the UK and Europe represents a significant opportunity for Life Whisperer to expand its global presence, and we are very much looking forward to working with clinics and patients across the region, supported from our London Offices," Dr Perugini said.

Minister for Trade and Investment, David Ridgway said the innovative Life Whisperer technology presents an exciting development in the healthcare technology industry.

"I congratulate Presagen on the clearance of their technology in UK and Europe and look forward to seeing further success for the company in additional international markets," Minister Ridgway said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198214/Life_Whisperer.jpg