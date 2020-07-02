Forward Thinking at Coveris: New Packaging Innovation Centre Opens Its Doors

02 luglio 2020 a

HALLE, Germany, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its forward-thinking innovation strategy, Coveris has proudly opened the doors of its new Pack Innovation Centre in Halle, Germany. Supporting our customers to "innovate," "educate," and "validate" the flexible packaging of the future, Coveris' Pack Innovation Centre is positioned as a European hub for technical product development, sustainable innovation, and education.

Coveris' new technical development centre will welcome visitors in a dedicated space of over 400m². The production area is equipped with latest state of the art packaging machinery, including thermoformer, tray-sealer, and form-fill-seal machines to offer a wide range of industrial trial possibilities enabling on-site testing and immediate validation. The centre intends to offer a unique customer experience, combining trials with cross-functional training sessions and dedicated workshops, tailor made to the innovation needs of its customers.

The workshop area has been designed as an open space - favouring exchange, discussions, sharing of knowledge, and expertise. It is meant to host internal and external events, all contributing to developing the packaging of the future. Coveris internal experts, along with renowned industry specialists, will regularly offer insights on the latest packaging and raw material trends.

Adding to the Pack Positive Centre in Leeds, UK, the Coveris Pack Innovation Centre represents the second building block of the Coveris forward thinking initiative centres. The Pack Positive Centre, which has specialized in consumer insights, now has an ideal partner with the new Pack Innovation Centre that brings technical development, validation, and training to the next level.

"The Pack Innovation Centre is a perfect reflection of our commitment to the world of packaging. The centre has been designed to add value through all steps of packaging development, from raw material selection to a circular economy logic. In addition, it brings great value to our customers as they can conduct trials on original, industrial packaging machines without blocking their own production. It gives us an exciting opportunity to join forces with our customers and work with them on designing the packaging of the future," comments Jakob A. Mosser, CEO Coveris.

About Coveris

Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands. We develop packaging that protects all types of products - from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Through our broad level of technical expertise, our high-quality packaging extends the shelf life of products, hence helping to reduce waste and resource wastage. Together with our customers, we are constantly working on new attractive and sustainable packaging solutions. Coveris operates 26 sites in the EMEA region with 4,100 employees. Coveris Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

