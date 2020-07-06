Empire State Building Grand Finale 44th Annual Macy's July 4th Fireworks® Spectacular

06 luglio 2020 a

Empire State Building's Lights Synchronized to First-Ever Fireworks Display

NEW YORK, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of New York City, fireworks were launched from the Empire State Building's 72nd and 103rd floors, and from its famed 86th Floor Observation Deck. Its lights put on a synchronized display in the only live component of NBC's broadcast of the 44th Annual Macy's July 4th Fireworks® Spectacular. The Heart of New York City, and the international icon of the city so nice they named it twice, put on an unprecedented display to Frank Sinatra's immortal New York, New York.

The Building's music-to-light show was designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his team at Tactical Manoeuvre, executed flawlessly under a clear night sky. The smoke from the fireworks accented the special light show that is now available on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel.

"We are the Heart of New York City, the greatest city in the world. Over this July 4th, we join Macy's and bring joy to our reawakening home as we continue our unique Ambassadorship to the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President and, CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "We can't wait to welcome visitors back to our brand new, $165 million, state-of-the-art Observatory with its unique focus on Indoor Environmental Quality with Merv-13 filters, Atmos Air, and outside air ventilation."

The Empire State Building Observatory is slated to open, at the latest, in Phase 4 of the reopening of New York City. In the meantime, fans of the building can share their photos of the show on their social media platforms with #EmpireStateBuilding. A link to photos from the event, with credit to Kent Miller/Macy's, can be found here.

About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

