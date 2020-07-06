Real Madrid CF And Legends Announce Groundbreaking Global Omnichannel Retail Program

06 luglio 2020 a

-- Comprehensive Partnership Spans E-Commerce, Retail at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and Official Real Madrid Stores --

-- Real Madrid and Legends will Unveil a New Flagship Megastore at the Transformed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu --

-- Expanded Retail Experience will Also Include the Launch of a New Official Online Store and the Reopening of Official Real Madrid Stores --

MADRID, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Madrid CF today announced an expansive omnichannel retail program, inclusive of an all-new official online store, the relaunch of three official stores in Madrid, and a new Flagship Megastore at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid has partnered with Legends, a premium experiences company with global expertise across merchandising, sales, partnerships, planning, technology, and hospitality, to manage all merchandise operations.

This new partnership between Legends and Real Madrid will further develop relationships with fans and deliver a seamless and integrated experience that truly represents the Real Madrid brand across all online and retail physical touchpoints. It will also play an important role in the commercial growth and brand development strategy of the club, where Legends and Real Madrid share the same vision for delivering a modern omnichannel experience.

As part of the Club's international growth strategy, the new official online store will include premium and exclusive Real Madrid merchandise for fans of all ages. The e-commerce platform will be available in eight different languages and features innovative design elements, an exceptional user experience, and will serve fans around the world. The new official online store is innovative, leveraging modern technology and infrastructure to allow Real Madrid to integrate e-commerce experiences directly into any of its digital channels.

The official online store is a key pillar in Real Madrid's digital strategy that puts the fan experience squarely at the center of the business. A true omnichannel experience is a fundamental part of the strategy, and the partnership with Legends takes a major step toward the vision of a comprehensive shopping experience, online and in stores, for all Socios, Madridistas, and fans around the world to find their favorite official products. The comprehensive retail program will promote relevant offers in a seamless purchase experience, whenever and where ever fans go to engage with the team.

The Real Madrid Flagship Megastore will open its doors as part of the ongoing state-of-the-art transformation of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, and will be a revolutionary shopping experience for Socios, Madridistas, local, and international fans visiting the stadium. Later this year, Real Madrid will open an interim Megastore at the stadium, which boasts two floors on the south side of the stadium. With exclusive product assortments, customization stations, and a new range of leisurewear and team products, accessories, and the widest selection of Real Madrid technical product, the Megastore will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for fans. Further details about the interim Real Madrid Megastore will be released in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Legends will reopen three Real Madrid official stores in downtown Madrid, with the latest Real Madrid kit and training wear, adult and kids' apparel, footballs, scarves, gifts, and more. The official team stores are in El Carmen, Gran Via, and Arenal, with additional official stores located in Barcelona and Mexico.

The comprehensive retail platforms will offer the latest assortment of fan gear, kits, headwear, customized products, authenticated memorabilia, and accessories at the stadium, online, and at official stores. Legends International and Legend Global Merchandise will leverage the Legends comprehensive service solution platform to deliver this omnichannel retail experience on a global basis.

Legends has worked with Real Madrid since 2018 when the company was appointed to provide strategic insight and guidance into optimizing commercial opportunities in the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Using its holistic approach, Legends worked in partnership with Real Madrid to review the existing operations and create innovative, profitable, and fan-led experiences to drive the business of the stadium 365 days per year. The detailed findings of this work were then integrated into the designs and construction program to create a robust, deliverable business model. Legends continues to work with Real Madrid through the construction process to ensure the delivery of the business plan.

