Infosys: High Quality Growth of 1.5% Year-on-year (constant Currency) With Expanded Operating Margin at 22.7%

"Our Q1 results, especially growth, are a clear testimony to the relevance of our service offerings and deep understanding of clients' business priorities which is resonating with them in these times. It also demonstrates the remarkable dedication of our employees and leadership during this period," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our confidence and visibility for the rest of the year is improving driven by our Q1 performance and large deal wins."

1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

"During the last few months, we took multiple steps aimed at employee safety and well-being while providing seamless services to our clients. Clients have recognized us for the speed, security and effectiveness of our remote enablement efforts", said Pravin Rao, COO. "The strength and diversity of our portfolio was evident in good revenue performance, sizeable large deal wins, high focus on operating metrics and significant decline in attrition."

"Operating margin expanded to 22.7% driven by preemptive deployment of our strategic cost levers along with tactical opportunities triggered by the COVID situation", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Collections were robust and capex was focused, which led to 50% year on year increase in Free Cash Flows. Our liquid and debt free Balance Sheet is a huge source of strength in these times."

2. Board changes

The Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Bobby Parikh as an additional and Independent Director of the Company effective July 15, 2020 for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

3. Client wins & Testimonials

4. Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

