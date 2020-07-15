LTI Constant Currency Revenues Grow 10.6% YoY; Net Profit Up 17.1% YoY

15 luglio 2020 a

a

a

MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY21 results today.

In US Dollars:

In Indian Rupees:

"COVID-19 is a crisis unlike any other and its impact on lives and livelihoods continues to be felt across the world. I am extremely proud of our LTItes who have stood together during these times ensuring client deliveries.

"In a quarter marked by a challenging environment, we have delivered revenue growth of 10.6% YoY in constant currency and closed a large deal as well.

"We remain committed to exceeding client expectations in the face of this unprecedented pandemic while prioritizing the health and well-being of our people."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Awards and Recognitions

Other Business Highlights

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg