TCL Communication Announces a Trio of All-New Affordable Alcatel Tablets

17 luglio 2020 a

a

a

HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication is announcing its 2020 lineup of Alcatel-branded tablet devices, including the Alcatel TKEE MID kids tablet, Alcatel 1T 7, Alcatel 3T 8 (2020). This trio of affordable slates enables parents and children alike to enjoy access to educational- and entertainment-driven experiences for roughly the same cost as taking the family to dinner and a movie. All three tablets will be available starting from 17 July for under €150.

"This latest portfolio of Alcatel-branded tablets were created with the consideration varying needs of a family in mind, whether that's for at-home learning, work or entertainment," said Jefferson Li, General Manager of the Smart Mobile Display Division at TCL Communication. "As we continue to develop our Alcatel tablet portfolio, we will put even greater focus on these experiences where consumers are in need of new, accessible technology tools to meet the realities of remote learning, working and connection caused by the current pandemic."

Alcatel TKEE MID – Perfect "play and learn" digital learning tool for kids

The Alcatel TKEE MID tablet is the first generation of Alcatel 8-inch TKEE brand tablet, featuring Kidomi, a subscription-based app that offers hundreds of premium games, books, movies and TV shows that have been curated to maximize your child's education. The platform comes with parental controls and other measures to ensure kids have a safe environment to learn and play.The 8-inch HD IPS display on the Alcatel TKEE MID display is made safer for children, having received internationally accredited quality tests from TÜV® Rheinland for eye protection and comfort, effectively enhance eye comfort and filter out blue light. Besides, a high-quality colorful bumper case ensures that the tablet will be safe from drops. The tablet has 4G LTE connectivity so that kids can enjoy a vast library of online content.

The Alcatel TKEE MID will be available in Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia and the Pacific in Q3 2020 for €149.

Alcatel 1T 7 4G – A pocket-friendly tablet for video and voice calling

With a smaller bezel than ever before, the Alcatel 1T 7 can be held easily with one hand. Equipped with Android 10 (Go Edition), this 7-inch tablet brings more efficient storage and data consumption management, enabling a faster and smarter experience. The Alcatel 1T 7 is designed with the family in mind. Children can enjoy the dedicated Kids Mode, and a built-in, easily manageable parental control interface allows parents to set limits to kids' usage and restrict kids to approved apps only. While in Kids Mode, an exclusive eye care function will activate to help reduce blue light to relieve visual fatigue.

The Alcatel 1T 7 will be launched in Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia and the Pacific in Q2 2020 for €89.

Alcatel 3T 8 (2020) – Big-screen feel in a featherlight form

Weighing in at a mere 290g and measuring only 8.75mm thick, the Alcatel 3T 8 (2020) is incredibly portable and easy to hold in one hand, fitting in most backpacks. The 8-inch display keeps your children's eyes safe, thanks to its blue light filter, automatic brightness and reading mode, which adjusts the screen to black and white. It also comes with a smart speaker system that delivers rich sound, with audio that enables you to immerse yourself in an impressive experience.

The tablet is also kid-friendly, featuring a dedicated Kids Mode that makes it easier for children to use. Parents can easily decide which app their children are allowed to access by adding only approved apps, and can set usage time limits.

With the Alcatel 3T 8 (2020), you can enjoy a faster and smarter lifestyle. Miracast allows faster access to TVs, synchronizing screen content in real time. Additionally, convenience is at the touch of your fingertips thanks to the always-on Google Assistant, which lets you manage tasks, ask questions, play music and much more. It also supports voice calls and messages as well as voice control with interruption capabilities for music and movies.

The Alcatel 3T 8 (2020) will be available in Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia and the Pacific in Q3 2020 for €129.

For more information on all the latest new products, please visit https://www.alcatelmobile.com/

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216031/TKEE_MID_pr_images_01.jpg