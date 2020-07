AV-Comparatives Releases Long-term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 19 Leading Endpoint Security Solutions

21 luglio 2020 a

Most comprehensive comparative report on business and enterprise endpoint security solutions published

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its July 2020 Business Security Test Report. It is the most comprehensive comparative report of enterprise endpoint security solutions available.

"Companies are increasingly becoming targets of cyber-attacks. A failure of the IT can shut down the whole company, if not drive it into bankruptcy. Therefore, IT security has to be the responsibility of the CEO." - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives

The threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting antivirus vendors with new challenges. The test report shows how security products have adapted to these, and improved protection over the years.

The business and enterprise test report contains the test results for the first half of 2020, including the Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Performance (Speed Impact) and False-Positives Tests. Full details of test methodologies and results are provided in the report.

Endpoint security solutions for enterprise and SMB from 19 leading vendors were put through the test series. These were: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, VIPRE, VMware.

Real-World Protection Test

The Real-World Protection Test is a long-term test, run over a period of four months. It simulates a typical business and tests how well the endpoint protection software can protect the system against Internet-borne threats.

Malware Protection Test

The Malware Protection Test requires the tested products to detect malicious programs that could be encountered on the company systems, e.g. on the local area network or external drives.

Performance Test

Performance Test checks that tested products do not provide protection at the expense of slowing down the system.

False Positives Test

For each of the protection tests, a False Positives Test is run. These ensure that the endpoint protection software does not cause significant numbers of false alarms, which can be particularly disruptive in business networks.

Ease of Use Review

The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.

Overall, AV-Comparatives' July 2020 Business Report provides IT managers and CISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.

The Enterprise and Business Endpoint Security Report is available to everyone for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2020-march-june/

In the second half of 2020, AV-Comparatives will be repeating its Business Main Test Series, and additionally performing an Advanced Protection Test. Results of all these tests will be published in December.

Endpoint Prevention and Detection Test (EPP/EDR)

The Innsbruck-based lab will also be running its industry-leading enterprise-class Endpoint Prevention and Response CyberRisk Test for the first time. This will analyse the ability of business security software to defend against the growing menace of advanced persistent threats (APTs). Details of the Endpoint Prevention and Response CyberRisk Test can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-introduces-enterprise-class-edr-test-rsa2020/. Vendors interested in details can contact AV-Comparatives.

