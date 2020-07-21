CoreMedia Partners with commercetools Empowering Brands to Build and Deliver Superior Multiexperiences

21 luglio 2020 a

a

a

CoreMedia Content Cloud is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace

HAMBURG, Germany and ARLINGTON, Virginia, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced a partnership with commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software. This partnership integrates CoreMedia's open, best-of breed, API-driven solution with commercetools' true cloud, headless commerce platform to enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to collaboratively create, preview, and optimize iconic digital brand experiences across all channels.

CoreMedia Content Cloud is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace at: https://marketplace.commercetools.com/integration/coremedia-content-cloud-v10

CoreMedia Content Cloud is an open Composable DXP and agile content management solution that combines a headless content repository with an advanced Web-based UI. It allows editors to access content from any source, combine content and commerce elements, and preview complex front-end customer experiences in real time. CoreMedia's multiexperience content delivery engine can expose content in a media-neutral format that can be rendered by any target channel from web sites and mobile apps to out-of-home displays and point-of-sale kiosks and shelf-displays.

CoreMedia's hybrid headless approach provides all the flexibility and support that developers demand, plus advanced tools for marketers and merchandisers to quickly preview, edit and optimize content in context and in real-time.

"With the pace of business accelerating every day, it's not enough to simply deliver a great brand or eCommerce experience, you need to do it faster than your competitors," said Ben Mooney, CoreMedia's Global VP, Marketing & Partner Ecosystems. "CoreMedia Content Cloud integrates seamlessly with commercetools to empower companies to increase engagement throughout the entire customer journey and across any digital channel."

CoreMedia's integration with commercetools is based on an API layer called the CoreMedia Commerce Hub that is deeply integrated into CoreMedia's platform. This integration includes the editorial interface (the CoreMedia Studio) including comprehensive preview capabilities as well as all content delivery components, including the Content Application Engine (CAE) for server-side rendering and the CoreMedia Headless Server for client-side rendering.

Key features of this integration include:

Additional information on the CoreMedia commercetools integration – along with details on how to contact CoreMedia about this solution – can be found here: https://www.coremedia.com/en/with/commercetools

About CoreMedia

Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

About commercetools:

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com.

Contact: Doug Heise Phone: +1.415.371.0400 Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021193/CoreMedia_Logo.jpg