Authentix Welcomes David B. Brown as Chief Financial Officer

ADDISON, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication solutions, welcomes David B. Brown to the executive team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brown will be responsible for integrating business and finance strategy to further expand the global presence of Authentix and drive growth into key markets. In his role, Mr. Brown brings over thirty years of experience as he oversees global finance, treasury, accounting and taxation activities.

With extensive financial leadership experience in both publicly traded and privately owned multi-national companies, his skillset will be valuable to the Authentix executive team during this period where the focus is on rapid growth.

"David brings a strong track record of driving results-oriented strategies and accelerating growth within global businesses and we are proud to welcome him to the Authentix team." states Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix. "With David's appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued market expansion."

A seasoned finance professional, Mr. Brown got his start in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers then went on to serve in executive roles with LSG Sky Chefs, Brink's Company, Dresser, Tellabs and Trillium Flow Technologies most recently. He is also an independent director and audit committee chair for Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from The University of Texas, Austin and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas

About AuthentixAs the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks and commercial companies, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa serving clients worldwide. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com.

