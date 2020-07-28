Microland featured among Top 25 Transformative case studies in the New ISG Book on Digital Excellence

28 luglio 2020 a

a

a

BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland today announced that it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm for its stellar work with Waste Management, the leaders in waste management services in North America. In its newly published book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation, ISG selected Microland's Software Defined WAN (SDWAN) transformation program for its client Waste Management, Inc. as one of its top 25 examples of digital transformation in the past year.

Microland helped Waste Management deliver a SDWAN transformation program to drive competitive advantage. The primary goals of the network change program included accessing cloud-hosted applications with enhanced performance, improving the ability to stream real-time video, and reducing the cycle time to set up a new waste site. Microland successfully migrated 1,150 sites onto a software defined network, including field offices, landfills, call centers, transfer stations, market area offices and corporate offices by using its proprietary SmartMigrate framework. The transition included the complete overhaul of equipment / transport providers involving 100 applications, 500 circuits and over 5,000 network devices. Microland helped achieve a 32x increase in network performance, enabled more autonomous robots to be deployed and significantly reduced cycle time to setup a new site. The new digital backbone has positioned Waste Management to forge ahead as an industry leader and making it even more difficult for competitors to catch-up.

"The SDWAN transformation program that Microland executed for our client stems from our deep expertise built over decades in network transformation and management. Microland has always been in the forefront of offering cutting edge and innovative technology expertise to our clients to ensure they retain their competitive edge and this program is a testament to that effect. We are pleased by this ISG recognition since it is an inspiring acknowledgement of the value we delivered," said Mahesh Nagaraj, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Microland.

Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation is the product of a rigorous examination of a significant number of digital case studies submitted by the provider community. ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing ISG's evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies that would be published in the book.

"ISG selected Microland as among the best of the best on the basis of the strong partnership between Microland and Waste Management and the impactful digital transformation they achieved together," said Paul Reynolds, Partner and President, ISG Research and Client Experience. "Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, Microland and Waste Management achieved impressive, tangible business results."

Each of the digital transformation case studies published in the book was evaluated on the basis of the following criteria:

To view Microland's digital case study from Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation visit https://www.microland.com/digital-assets/digital-transformation-environmental-services .

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT—ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before:

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America. Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to approximately 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs approximately 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965328/Microland.jpg