MagniProtect by Magniflex: the world's first antiviral sleep collection tested against COVID-19 is Made in Italy

FLORENCE, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative technology developed by Magniflex inhibits the persistence of bacteria and viruses on fabrics and has been specifically tested against SARS-COV-2.

From Magniflex's Made in Italyresearch and innovation department, the first sleep collection whose effectiveness has been certified by independent Italian and international laboratories.

We're going through hard times, in which the health's protection is one of the top priorities. That's why Magniflex, a leading Italian company with over 50 years of experience in mattresses and sleeping accessories manufacturing, is proud to introduce MagniProtect, the first sleep collection with certified antiviral and antibacterial action, that has been specifically tested against SARS-COV-2.

100% designed and manufactured in Italy, MagniProtect applies an innovative technology developed by Magniflex able to inhibit the growth and persistence of bacteria and viruses on fabrics thanks to the combined action of a lipid viral core neutralisation agent and a bacterial and viral replication inhibitor, which prevent and greatly reduces the risk of contamination.

Recent tests conducted by the Italian Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) and the University of Pisa – as well as independent researches in US laboratories on common bacteria and flu viruses – have confirmed the specific effectiveness of MagniProtect against SARS-COV-2 (responsible for COVID-19 infection), with the successful elimination of over 99% of the virus on fabrics within 60 minutes.

This is the first time that this kind of tests have been carried out, and passed – on a sleep product.

MagniProtect has passed the AATCC100, ISO 20743:2013 and ISO 18184:2019 tests (antibacterial and antiviral activity of textile products) and has obtained OEKO-TEX® "STANDARD 100"/Classe1 (absence of substances that are toxic and harmful to people and the environment) and "Step" (Sustainable Textile Production) certifications.

The MagniProtect collection includes mattresses, toppers and pillows and is available for online purchase as well as at all Magniflex stores and retailers around the world. Find more on www.magniflex.com

Founded in Tuscany in the 1960s and now having a global presence with over 4000 distributors in 99 international countries, Magniflex designs and manufactures mattresses, bed bases, pillows and sleeping accessories that combine innovation, performance and Italian style. Excellent rest, focus on well-being and respect for the environment are the key corporate values. Every day, Magniflex exports the pleasure of "sleeping Made in Italy" all over the world.

