Chaokoh coconut milk works with Thai farmers to elevate quality and sustainability including Animal Rights

BANGKOK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theppadungporn Coconut Co., Ltd. (TCC), the manufacturer and distributor of Chaokoh coconut milk, ensures zero monkey labour in its coconut production. The discerning customers could trace back all processes to make sure that the products are environmentally sustainable.

The Thai coconut producer distributes new coconut varieties to contracted farmers and conducts a third-party farm inspection to improve the quality of products and environmental impacts.

"TCC sets the standard in every business process. From production to product quality, we set them all to meet the international standard. To achieve a sustainable goal, we work closely with our contracted farmers, who we consider as our business partners," says Mr. Aphisak Theppadungporn, a managing director. "Our business is related to natural products. It is not only our duty but our integrity to take care of nature, human and wildlife, as a whole. We have a clear-cut policy on this issue to ensure that our business will not tolerate any sign of animal and wildlife labour or abuse."

Founded in Thailand in 1976, Theppadungporn Coconut is now one of the world's leaders in coconut production. Chaokoh, the company's flagship product, is recognized worldwide for fresh and creamy coconut milk. The company leads collaboration across its supply chains to reach another level of sustainable coconut production and fair trade.

Theppadungporn Coconut has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with local suppliers and farmers in Thailand for monkey-free coconut cultivation.

"The company does not buy or support the use of all types of animal labour in harvesting product. Therefore, all coconuts from our suppliers must be harvested humanely with an animal-free method. All of our suppliers have agreed on the harvesting condition," says TCC executive.

Chaokoh buys the mature coconuts from its contracted farmers in five provinces: Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Narathiwat. The villagers harvest the coconuts using tools like a long bamboo stick or a pole pruner.

Eligible farm inspections are also carried out to verify that the contracted coconut farmers meet Chaokoh's requirements - including zero monkey labour harvesting.

"The local farm's audit also involves the third-party auditors from the Ministry of Agriculture to maintain transparency. The farmers who passed the audit will get a letter of certification from the ministry," adds Mr.Aphisak Theppadungporn, a managing director of Theppadungporn Coconut. "Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure every farm complies with our ethical standards." The inspection has been done in Samut Songkhram and Ratchaburi so far. The review in the other three provinces is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Theppadungporn Coconut has been handing out more than 250,000 dwarf coconut trees to the local farmers since 2010. The dwarf coconut varieties will facilitate harvesting by man and improve good farming practices.

Theppadungporn Coconut has also initiated its traceability program, which allows the discerning customers to trace and track the coconut milk products throughout the supply chain.

"With our traceability system, all coconut milk products can now be traced back through our coding system to who and where our raw material came from," says Mr. Kieattisak Theppadungporn, Director and Factory Manager.

The transparent traceability program reassures the consumers and business partners that Theppadungporn Coconut meets the international standard in terms of quality and sustainability.

To promote the sustainable business practice, TCC opens its coconut processing factory and farms to the foreign diplomatic dignitaries and representatives from Europe and international media. The visit of TCC's factory and farms offers the international visitors a first-hand experience of witnessing the whole process of producing coconut milk, which the international standard and global consumer expectation are always TCC's priorities.

"We remain committed to ensuring that none of our products is associated with animal cruelty and willing to continue to support our local farmers towards the same goal," adds Mr. Aphisak.

