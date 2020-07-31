CATL to supply batteries to Trailer Dynamics to accelerate road transport electrification in Europe

31 luglio 2020 a

a

a

NINGDE, China, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) <300750.SZ> and Trailer Dynamics GmbH (Trailer Dynamics) have signed a battery supply agreement for a new way to electrify long-haul trucks. According to the agreement, CATL will develop, manufacture, and supply batteries for the Newton eTrailer, which will launch in 2023 to promote sustainable road transport development in Europe.

CATL is providing a stable supply of batteries to Trailer Dynamics to satisfy Europe's greenhouse gas emission requirements by reducing diesel consumption and carbon emissions. The Newton eTrailer, Trailer Dynamics's first electric semi-trailer model, is designed to respond to the driving behavior of its coupled tractor using integrated electric drive trains and provides support for it through an integrated electric transmission system, managing the electrical energy resources intelligently along the entire route. Both sides creatively apply the batteries to semi-trailers, while improving efficiency and also lowering operating expenses.

"CATL always provides customers with the most suitable and valuable solution to promote e-mobility," said Li Xiaoning, Executive President of Overseas Commercial Application of CATL. "Trailer Dynamics promotes the electrification of road transport with smart and advanced solutions. Together with Trailer Dynamics, the frontrunner of truck electrification, we are accelerating the development and population of European e-mobility. CATL believes cooperation is a milestone in the area of zero-emission logistics for long-haul trucks," Li added.

To meet the requirements of high efficiency under the complex working conditions for long-haul trucks, CATL is developing a 300 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with cell to pack (CTP) technology and cooling liquid for the Newton eTrailer. The LFP chemistry system features an extraordinary long cycle life and a high thermal runaway temperature of up to 800°C. Together with liquid cooling technology, it enables products' outstanding performance in safety and reliability, as well as a wide working temperature range. Besides, applying the advanced CTP technology, the Newton eTrailer has a higher product efficiency and can achieve 155Wh/kg system energy density. Under Europe's tough emission rules, the Newton eTrailer with CATL battery systems will become a very competitive product thanks to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and a better experience for end-users.

"Benefit from the leading technological quality and strength of CATL, the cooperation will appreciate the position of Trailer Dynamics as a frontrunner in the area of electrified long-haul trailers," said Michael Nimtsch, the co-founder of Trailer Dynamics.

"A high-quality, high-performing durable battery is a central USP (Unique Selling Point) that makes the crucial difference to all other competing concepts in the long-haul industry," Abdullah Jaber, CEO of Trailer Dynamics, said. "CATL, with its very high-quality components, on our side was a very easy choice we had to make."

Further discussion of cooperation on future models is being expanded between CATL and Trailer Dynamics.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2019, the company's EV battery sales volume reached 40.25 GWh worldwide, and making it the world leader in annual EV battery consumption volume (source SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 26,000 employees around the world as of 2019 and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Xining (Qinghai Province) and Yibin (Sichuan Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, and in its European plant located in Erfurt, Germany, its first overseas plant that is currently under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit http://www.catlbattery.com.

About Trailer Dynamics

Trailer Dynamics has developed the Newton e-Trailer, an electric drive train that replaces one of the trailer's conventional non-powered axles with an electric axle. In combination with the diesel vehicle, the entire tractor-trailer system is converted into an electric plug-in hybrid. Together with adaptive aerodynamics developed by Trailer Dynamics and the intelligent control strategy for the electric auxiliary drive, significant CO2 emission reductions will be achieved and diesel savings in average of 40% are possible.

For more information, please visit http://www.trailerdynamics.de