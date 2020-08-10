Global Fund Launches Search for Inspector General

10 agosto 2020 a

GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has launched a search for its next Inspector General.

A seven-member nomination committee will help the Board of the Global Fund select the next Inspector General. The Board welcomes all candidates with proven skills in leadership and strategic oversight, and from broad and diverse backgrounds.

Board Chair Donald Kaberuka said an independent, well-resourced and transparent Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is more essential than ever for the success of the Global Fund as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Global Fund is committed to the highest standards of accountability," Kaberuka said. "As we help countries defeat COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on HIV, TB and malaria, it is essential to maintain the confidence of our donors and partners and the trust of the communities. Years of hard-won gains could be erased, and millions of lives among the most vulnerable communities are at risk."

The OIG is an independent yet integral part of the Global Fund. Through audits, investigations and consultancy work, the OIG provides the Global Fund with independent and objective assurance over the design and effectiveness of controls in place to manage the key risks impacting the Global Fund's programs and operations. The OIG reports on all its activities in the interest of transparency and accountability. The results of its audits and investigations are published on the Global Fund website.

Current Inspector General Mouhamadou Diagne informed the Board earlier this year that he was stepping down to take the position of vice-president of integrity for the World Bank Group.

During his more than five years as Inspector General, Diagne has led a 50-member team of audit and investigation professionals with expertise in risk management, internal controls and governance. The OIG implements a strategic and proactive approach to preventing fraud and misuse of funds, as recommended by the Board and its Audit and Finance Committee.

The Global Fund, the largest multilateral investor in grants for health systems, has saved more than 32 million lives and helped cut HIV, TB and malaria deaths by roughly half, disbursing US$45 billion to more than 100 countries. However, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse the extraordinary gains made by the Global Fund in the fight against the three diseases.

The Global Fund has reacted decisively to the emergence of COVID-19, quickly making available up to US$1 billion to support countries as they respond to the pandemic, adapt their HIV, TB and malaria programs, and reinforce their already overstretched health systems.

The nomination committee, with the support of an executive search firm, expects to interview the strongest candidates and to recommend a final candidate to the Board for appointment by November 2020. The Global Fund is working with the firm Egon Zehnder to assist with the search for an Inspector General. For more information on the position, qualifications, and requirements go to https://appointments.egonzehnder.com

