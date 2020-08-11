Huawei Partners with Merriam-Webster to Bring World-Class Dictionary App to AppGallery Users

11 agosto 2020 a

Merriam-Webster Dictionary app is now accessible on Huawei devices, with an exclusive activation offer to promote further learning

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merriam-Webster's most trusted and useful dictionary app has arrived on AppGallery. As the dictionary publisher helping millions to understand and use language better, Merriam-Webster has been America's leading language provider for over 180 years and has one of the largest teams of professional dictionary writers and editors globally.

Alongside a complete access to all the definitions, the app features an integrated thesaurus, audio pronunciations from real English speakers, and example sentences to understand how words are used in context.

"Part of Merriam-Webster's mission is to help people understand and use language better, so that they can better understand and communicate with the world," explains Sal DeSpirito, Global Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development of Britannica and Merriam-Webster. "We're thrilled to partner with Huawei to bring trusted definitions and language content to more people worldwide."

Integrated word games and quizzes make building vocabulary fun while the popular Word of the Day encourages learning through clear definitions and memorable facts. From useful practical terms to highly unusual and playful words, there is always something new to learn.

Users who are unsure of a word's spelling can look it up with Dictionary-Merriam-Webster app's exclusive voice search feature. It enables users to bring up the spoken term, alongside its definitions and synonyms, accurately and efficiently by simply speaking into the microphone

From today, Huawei users[1] who download Dictionary-Merriam-Webster and activate their accounts by October 31[2] can redeem an exclusive gift package which unlocks premium features for 12 months. This gift, available only through AppGallery's partnership with Merriam-Webster, will be helpful to all students, especially in the upcoming back-to-school season.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary's premium users enjoy an ad-free optimised experience, with offline access to definitions and synonyms so they can look up words anytime anywhere.

AppGallery – one of the top 3 app marketplaces globally

As one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions and connects 650 million users to Huawei's smart and innovative ecosystem. Not only does AppGallery ensure user privacy and security, it also provides unique functional experiences and enhanced app discovery. It aggregates quality popular applications worldwide, with apps across 18 categories including news, social media, and more.

Visit AppGallery now to explore thousands of apps

