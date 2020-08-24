Vakrangee Limited Publishes First Integrated Annual Report With Assurance From Independent Auditor Grant Thornton

24 agosto 2020 a

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL) is proud to present its first Integrated Annual Report for FY2019-20 along with Assurance from Independent auditor Grant Thornton India LLP (GT).

The Vakrangee's Board's decision to seek Assurance reflects its determination to follow the principles of highest standards of corporate governance, as it works to build robust, transparent and effective reporting framework for its stakeholders. Assurance is also an effective tool for ensuring the company's key stakeholders can have confidence in the company's value creation story. For the Report, Vakrangee has adopted the Integrated Reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

Commenting on same, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD & CEO said, "We are pleased to present our first Annual Integrated Report. This year, we have reinforced our belief of service through a holistic and thriving viewpoint of 'value'. It provides us an opportunity to understand on what the organisation is doing and what it needs to do to recalibrate and align itself with the expectation of its stakeholders."

"In Integrated Report, we aim to present how Vakrangee creates and sustain value for all its stakeholders through expanding network, new partnerships, leveraging technology or supporting employees across the country. We have mapped our Business strategy with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. The UN SDG goals are interconnected, and we intend to implement them in order to make the world a better place."

"While we are proud of the achievement, we also recognise that we have a lot more to do. As part of our culture of continuous improvement, we will continue to strive for even better report and disclosures in years to come."

The Reporting Framework is aligned to leading frameworks. It adheres to reporting requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the National Voluntary Guidelines (NVGs) for Business Responsibility Report (BRR) and UN-Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Vakrangee is a unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, E-Commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. (www.vakrangee.in)

