Mallinckrodt Announces 2020 Investigator Award to Further Advances in ECP Immunomodulation

31 agosto 2020 a

a

a

-- €50,000 award goes to University Hospital of Lille in France to fund research into the potential impact of Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) on fibrosing processes --

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the recipient of 2020's Advancing Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) Immunomodulation Investigator Award. The winning entry was submitted by Professor David Launay of the University Hospital of Lille in France.

The winning entry will evaluate the impact of immunomodulatory intervention on the development of fibrosing processes in an experimental model that could underpin the efficacy of ECP immunomodulation on immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Among chronic diseases, IMIDs represent a common cause of fibrosis, a hardening or scarring of tissue, and the end result of many chronic inflammatory reactions. Fibrosis carries a high morbi-mortality rate, and a lack of effective therapies to prevent or reverse fibrosis presents a major issue for clinicians.1

Prof. Launay is based at the Department of Internal Medicine and Clinical Immunology at the University Hospital of Lille, the France-National Reference Center for Systemic and Autoimmune Diseases and part of the European Reference Network ReCONNECT and also works at the Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation (Infinite – U1286 Inserm | Univ. Lille | CHU Lille) in Lille.

Along with the 2020 Investigator Award, Prof. Launay's team will receive an educational grant of €50,000 to support their research. "I am excited to receive this award and look forward to sharing the results of important research into an innovative intervention to address a challenging medical condition," said Prof. Launay.

Mallinckrodt developed the Investigator Award in 2018 to mark 30 years of its pioneering THERAKOS ECP Immunomodulation™ and is now in its third year. The Investigator Award reflects the company's ongoing commitment to the science of immunomodulation through ECP and its therapeutic applications. The award recognizes individuals and institutions whose research contributes to the advancement of knowledge in this area of medicine.

Prof. Launay's winning submission follows 2019's winner, a team from Newcastle University in collaboration with Medical University, Graz and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The inaugural Investigator Award in 2018 went to Dr. Nick Matthews and Dr. Arun Alfred of the Department of Hematology at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom, for their work addressing the use of ECP in the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

"Mallinckrodt has pioneered ECP immunomodulation through its THERAKOS™ CELLEX™ Photopheresis System and is proud to support continued research that pushes an exciting field of medicine still further. I congratulate Prof. Launay on receiving the 2020 Investigator Award, and very much look forward to seeing the results of his work," said Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mallinckrodt.

Entries were invited from clinicians and scientists working on translational or outcomes-based research, as well as collaborative projects. Submissions were assessed on a range of criteria, specifically scientific merit, originality and feasibility. The 2021 Advancing ECP Immunomodulation Investigator Award will be open for entries in September 2020. Full details on how to enter can be found at https://www.therakos.eu/healthcareprofessionals/thetherakos-institute/

Mallinckrodt is the world's only provider of approved, fully-integrated systems for administering immunomodulatory therapy through ECP. Its Therakos therapeutic platforms, including the latest generation THERAKOS™ CELLEX™ Photopheresis System, are used by academic medical centers, hospitals, and treatment centers in nearly 40 countries and have delivered more than 1 million treatments globally. For more information, please visit https://www.therakos.eu/.

For important safety information related to the THERAKOS™ CELLEX™ Photopheresis System, please visit https://therakos.eu/?show=important-safety-information.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

EMEA Media [email protected]

US Media InquiriesRon BartlettH+K StrategiesSenior Vice PresidentM: +1 813 545 [email protected]

Investor RelationsDaniel J. SpecialeVice President, Investor Relations and [email protected]

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. © 2020 Mallinckrodt. AU-2000009 05/20

REFERENCES

1. TA Wynn, Cellular and molecular mechanisms of fibrosis, J Pathol 2008; 214: 199–210, https://doi.org/10.1002/path.2277, et al.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/167103/mallinckrodt_plc_logo.jpg