Changsha Haike, a HYCOR Biomedical Partner, Announces Registration From China HMPA for the ALLEOS™ 2000 System

GARDEN GROVE, California, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCOR Biomedical, a leading manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products for allergy testing, and Changsha Haike Biotechnology Co., Ltd., its Chinese manufacturing partner, announced registration from Hunan Medical Products Administration (HMPA) for the ALLEOS 2000 allergy testing system on August 4, 2020.

"The registration of ALLEOS 2000 underscores our commitment to drive allergy immunodiagnostics into the 21st century," said Dr. Fei Li, President and Chief Executive Officer at HYCOR Biomedical. Dr. Li further noted, "China is a very important market for HYCOR. We will continue to work closely with Changsha Haike to provide a broad and strategic allergy diagnostic menu for China."

"ALLEOS 2000 leverages advanced technology developed for the NOVEOS system as well as the extensive know-how and expertise from HYCOR's 40 years of experience in allergy diagnostics. The novel system offers Chinese laboratorians and clinicians an opportunity to adopt a high-throughput automated system that requires only 4ml sample volume yet also provides accurate allergy test results," said Dr. Hao Zou, CEO of Changsha Haike. "We are very excited to launch the ALLEOS 2000 instrument and we have no doubt this innovative allergy diagnostic system will enable improved patient management. This is especially important in pediatric populations where sample volume can be restrictive."

About HYCOR BiomedicalFounded in 1981, HYCOR is a global manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostics products. Among its products, HYCOR markets the NOVEOS Immunoassay Analyzer and testing reagents for allergy testing, the first breakthrough in routine allergy testing in 20 years. Additionally, the company offers laboratories and healthcare systems high-quality COVID-19 testing. For more information, please visit www.HYCORbiomedical.com and discover HYCOR.

About Changsha Haike Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2019, Changsha Haike is a new player in the Chinain vitro diagnostics market. The collaboration with HYCOR enables a transformation in allergy diagnostics for Chinese patients. ALLEOS 2000 will offer a broad allergy diagnostic reagent menu including mixes, purified extracts and molecular components.