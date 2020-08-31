Kokam Launching New Battery System for Global UPS Market

31 agosto 2020 a

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kokam Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SolarEdge and a provider of lithium-ion batteries and integrated energy solutions, announced today the launch of a new advanced and cost-effective battery system for Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS). Already active in the UPS battery market, Kokam is strengthening its position with new advanced battery system that uses innovative cell technology to increase the c-rate and energy density.

The advanced battery system, having a high power output of 8 C-rate, is designed to support mission-critical facilities, such as data centers, banks, and semi-conductor factories, where providing a seamless switchover to full power backup in the event of a power outage is crucial. The advanced battery system has up to a 46% smaller footprint and is up to 20% lighter compared to the conventional lead-acid battery system. With a simplistic and compact design for convenient maintenance, the new system further decreases the already low total cost of ownership, which is up to 40% less than conventional lead-acid battery systems.

"With data center growth and grid instability, the UPS battery market is experiencing considerable expansion. As a leading battery solution provider, Kokam is well positioned to support this market acceleration through technological innovation," stated Ike Hong, President of Kokam. "The launch of our new advanced battery system for the UPS battery market is aimed to provide a cost-effective and advanced solution to address the current grid stability challenges."

Kokam is already accepting pre-orders for its new UPS advanced battery system.

About Kokam:

Kokam is a global market leader in manufacturing premium lithium-ion batteries and advanced ESS solutions. Its patented cell manufacturing technology allows Kokam to provide energy solutions of improved quality, performance, safety, and reliability. Committed to solving energy storage challenges, Kokam develops customized cell technology for the most demanding energy storage applications and designs solutions that meet customers' various capacity requirements. Today, Kokam's state-of-the-art battery solutions are deployed around the world and in a wide-variety of industries, including, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage systems (ESS), aerospace, marine and uninterrupted power supply (UPS). Kokam is a subsidiary of SolarEdge, a NASDAQ traded company and global leader in smart energy. Kokam is online at kokam.com.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

