RevBits Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

31 agosto 2020 a

a

a

During Black Hat USA 2020, RevBits Cybersecurity Solutions Named a Top 100 Winner in this Prestigious Awards Category Exclusively for Cybersecurity Startups

MINEOLA, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REVBITS CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS, a provider of a complete suite of security solutions, today announced that is has been named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020.

RevBits competed against many of the industry's hot startups in cybersecurity for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine searched the globe and found over 3200 cybersecurity companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

"We're pleased to name RevBits as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like RevBits with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup. As the threat level in the cyberspace continues to rise with an alarming increase in the number of companies compromised and hacked, it has become crystal clear that mainstream solutions are failing to provide adequate protection," said David Schiffer, CEO "That is why we are confident that our full suite of solutions will greatly reduce clients' exposure and loses worldwide, while providing more protection and actionable information about their networks."

About RevBits Established in 2018, RevBits is an innovative cybersecurity company dedicated to providing their customers with superior protection based on expert knowledge.

The platform architecture is based upon thinking ahead of the growing threats and the lack of innovation in detection and prevention solutions in existing cybersecurity products.

Cutting-edge modules include:

Email Security: detects the most sophisticated phishing emails by analyzing them at the endpoint, with more than fifty algorithms and two patents.

Endpoint Security: robust three-phased analysis of new executables, advanced exploit detection and the most extensive EDR solution in the market.

Detection Technology: dual-layer virtualization delivering thorough protection and low resource consumption, deploys real-servers based honeypots, and lures attackers with manual and automated implanted credentials.

Privileged Access Management: four-in-one solution that includes privileged access management, password management, key management and certificate management.

Anticipated to be released for Fall 2020, RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (RevBits CIP), with all four modules running in one dashboard, with single-sign on, integrated notifications and communication between modules.

RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Contact: Neal Hesterberg, Vice President, Business Development, RevBits, (609) 516-2846, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222513/top_100.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg