Centric Software® Pioneers 3D PLM for Long-term Market Recovery

Centric PLM™'s complete 3D workflow from design to sampling to e-commerce cuts costs and speeds time to market

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software®, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, continues to innovate 3D PLM technology for an end-to-end PLM-connected 3D workflow that benefits brands and retailers as they strive to recover in an uncertain market and lay the foundation for strategic digital transformation. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

As businesses adjust to new innovative ways of working in a disrupted marketplace, new technology is required across the entire supply chain. Prior to COVID-19, 3D was emerging as a trend due to the numerous strategic and operational benefits it offers but now it is fast becoming a must-have. Centric 3D PLM empowers companies to rethink the way they do business now and into the future.

Brands need to react to trends faster and shorten product lifecycles. Heavy reliance on physical assets that are expensive, not easy to share, lengthy sample reviews, duplicated data entry across multiple systems and the limited applications of 2D images for feedback slow down operations and make automation difficult. Replacing physical samples with accurate 3D representations allows brands to reduce development timelines and become more sustainable.

"Brands need to transition from their existing physical workflow to a fully digital collaborative ecosystem to cut costs, reduce timelines, maintain business-critical operations amid restrictions and open new workstreams that leverage digital assets," explains Ron Watson, VP Product Development at Centric Software.

"Centric PLM facilitates end-to-end 3D design and product development within PLM. It's the only complete 3D PLM workflow on the market and enables our brands and retailers to use 3D assets for ideation, design and fit reviews, tech pack development, requests for quotation and co-creation with suppliers. We have applied key learnings from developing our Adobe® Illustrator Connect, which enables designers to work within their native environment while directly connected to Centric PLM. Similarly, our vision was to create the same seamless 3D workflow with leading 3D CAD software directly connect to Centric PLM so 3D assets are available throughout all stages of product development."

Centric 3D Connect integrates with popular 3D design applications such as Browzwear, EFI Optitex and CLO.

"Users of Centric 3D Connect replace physical sample iterations with digital revisions," says Watson. "This reduces waste and costs to make companies more sustainable and profitable. By integrating 3D digital assets that are updated in PLM in real time, users automatically push data changes downstream, saving considerable time and effort on manual data entry. Teams can share photo-realistic renders of products across multiple channels and collaborate efficiently with suppliers, using PLM as the platform to perfect digital product concepts, designs, and production details."

Centric 3D PLM also features a unique 3D viewer that allows users to see the texture, drape and physics of materials and sample 3D designs, apply new colors or prints, take snapshots and mark up these images with comments in Centric's canvas templates to provide immediate feedback to suppliers or design teams. 3D images can also be exported for marketing or e-commerce purposes. The 3D viewer allows everyone to interact with 3D objects at all stages of the supply chain workflow without placing extra demands on design and product development teams.

"We are proud to be the first PLM provider to develop a complete end-to-end 3D workflow within PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "3D design and virtual sampling is the way of the future for companies who aim to shorten product lifecycles and need their teams to collaborate effectively without depending on physical samples and infrastructure. Centric's 3D capabilities are an important contributor to market recovery for our customer-partners as they strategically rethink how to do business, now and in the long term."

