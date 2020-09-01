Yili rises to global top 5 in Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 Dairy Report, strengthens #1 spot among Asian dairy producers

01 settembre 2020 a

HOHHOT, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili Group" or "Yili" or the "Company"), Asia's largest dairy firm, has clinched the top 5 spot among global dairy producers in the Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 Dairy report released on 31 August 2020.

Climbing three steps up from 8th place in 2019, Yili joins the ranks of the prestigious global top 5 dairy brands in the world and continues to strengthen its #1 position among Asian dairy producers.

Commenting on the achievement, Pan Gang, Chairman of Yili, said, "This achievement will undoubtedly boost our confidence and resolve in pursuing excellence and seeking continuous improvement. Our growth is only possible with the collective effort of every member of the Yili family, and more importantly from the trust and support given by our global consumers, investors and partners. Despite the challenging business landscape ahead, we will strive to uphold 'Yili means the best quality' and always maintain our customer-centric mantra to deliver greater health and nutrition to our consumers."

Published annually, the Rabobank Global Top 20 Dairy report is a survey of the world's largest dairy companies and highlights the giants of one of the world's most valuable food sectors. In the 2020 rendition, Rabobank reported on Yili as one of the Asian companies making major moves on the list, with Yili moving into the top 5 spot on the back of a year-on-year growth of nearly 20%.

Over the years, Yili has invested continuous efforts in promoting a "Global Health Ecosystem" and increasing its global brand value by focusing on providing its customers with high-quality products. By collating the world's best resource, coupled with progressive improvements to its quality control procedures, Yili has provided its customers with the highest level of quality assurance.

Having established a mature consumer insight system, Yili has also accelerated the implementation of its "Internet Plus" initiative by introducing the utilisation of technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) to gather more accurate insights on its consumers' needs. With the insights on hand, Yili has also been able to conduct more in-depth research on the consumers' needs, and develop more personalized products to cater to the different needs of its consumers.

Yili remains fully committed on its dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health" and the achievement marks a significant milestone on Yili's journey to continue delivering health to its global consumers, highlighting the responsibility of global food producers and strive to achieve greater quality assurance.

Securing the top 5 spot among global dairy producers reflects on the trust Yili received from its consumers and continues to lead the Chinese fast-moving consumer goods market. The latest success follows Yili's record number of nominations in eight categories in both the World Food Innovation Awards 2020 in February 2020, as well as the World Dairy Innovations Awards 2020 hosted in June 2020, which recognizes excellence and innovation across the global food and dairy industry.

