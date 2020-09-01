LimaCharlie Receives USD $500,000 Seed Funding from Lytical Ventures to Accelerate the Growth of Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS)

01 settembre 2020 a

WALNUT, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCharlie, the market leader for delivering Information Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS), has secured seed funding to accelerate growth and support its continued success.

LimaCharlie is the market leader in delivering general purpose, component-driven (or a-la-carte), cloud-based information security tools and infrastructure. Much like Amazon Web Services provides cloud-based web applications and solutions for enterprise, LimaCharlie offers the same concept as information security tools and infrastructure. Enterprise, MSSP's, SOC's, DevOps, IoT companies, researchers and students utilize LimaCharlie's extensive and growing product offering to deliver scalable information security tools and infrastructure suited to their specific needs. This approach towards infrastructure is unique in the information security sector. The team has created an exciting technology offering with a light-weight, cross platform sensor to give security teams unparalleled endpoint visibility. Simply put, LimaCharlie can be deployed on all devices from servers to mobile phones and provide the same information and control abilities via a cloud portal. With remote first workforces and people providing their own devices and untrusted networks LimaCharlie provides an inexpensive way to monitor events in this new reality.

Lucas Nelson, a founding partner at Lytical Ventures: "LimaCharlie is an incredibly innovative product offering that is poised to change the information security sector. We're very proud to be partnering with such a talented team working on this technology. As companies move to the cloud they need a solution for their endpoints that is cloud native."

"We're very excited about re-shaping the security market and simplifying the application and development of information security technologies at scale." - LimaCharlie Founder Maxime Lamothe-Brassard.

About Lytical Ventures Lytical Ventures, an affiliate of Lyrical Partners, is a NYC-based venture firm specializing exclusively in Corporate Intelligence, including Cybersecurity, Data and Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. Lytical's team of professionals has decades of experience in domain-relevant, early-stage, direct investing.

About LimaCharlie LimaCharlie is a trusted security software and infrastructure company. Based in Walnut, California, the company is ushering a new model for the way that information security tools and infrastructure is delivered, and leads in its endpoint detection and response capability. For more information, visit LimaCharlie.io and follow @limacharlieio.

LimaCharlie Media Relations, (604) 802-5683, [email protected]