01 settembre 2020 a

a

a

GOODWOOD, England, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg