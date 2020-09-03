TCL Extends Cooperation with FIBA, Switching on Unlimited Possibilities

03 settembre 2020 a

a

a

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of IFA 2020 in Berlin today, during the IFA Global Press Conference themed "Switch on possibility", TCL announced that it will extend its cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Over the next four years, TCL will continue to promote the development of the basketball community as a FIBA Global Partner.

Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of FIBA, thanked TCL via a video message on the press conference, emphasizing the cooperation with TCL would switch on unlimited possibilities in the future. Mrs. Yuki, Vice President of TCL said, "TCL is honored to enter into this new cooperation with FIBA. In the first stage of our partnership for the last two years, together we experienced the great events such as the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup and the FIBA Basketball World Cup. TCL will continue to accelerate our international presence and bring the joy to global audiences."

TCL chose to extend the partnership with FIBA following their successful cooperation in 2018 and 2019. Covering the period 2020 to 2023, the extended cooperation agreement will cover high-profile events including the FIBA Basketball World Cup (Men), FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Men), FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament, FIBA EuroBasket (Men) and FIBA Asia Cup (Men). The countries that qualify for FIBA events are important markets for TCL to build brand awareness, and the extended cooperation agreement will enable TCL to continuously increase its brand presence.

In addition to its cooperation with FIBA, TCL has sponsored basketball, soccer, cricket and horse racing in different continents, partnering with top sports stars to resonate with global communities. By extending its cooperation with FIBA for the next four years, TCL will continue to inspire worldwide consumers with unlimited possibilities through the spirit of basketball and smart technologies.

About TCL

TCL is a multi-national technology brand, founded in 1981.

In 2019, Due to restructuring, TCL was split into two entities, namely TCL Technology Group Corporation and TCL Industrial Holdings. TCL Technology focuses on the semi-conductor display and materials industry, while TCL Industrials focuses on consumer electronics products, including TVs, mobiles, washing machines, refrigerators, air-conditioners, and etc.

TCL Technology and TCL Industrials share the same brand, but not equity related.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248506/FIBA_TCL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248507/TCL_WC.jpg