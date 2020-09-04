HONOR adds new outdoor smartwatch and high performance laptop to its all-scenario smart life ecosystem at IFA 2020

04 settembre 2020 a

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced a suite of smart life products with expanded capabilities and upgraded features at the 2020 IFA Technology Conference. Under the theme "Expand Your Smart Life," HONOR highlighted how it is committed to empowering young people, expanding the way they approach fitness, creativity, productivity and everyday entertainment. The upgraded line-up of products offer "Urban Exploration" with the HONOR Watch GS Pro, "Fashionable Fitness" with the HONOR Watch ES and "Creative Productivity" with the all-new HONOR MagicBook Pro. In addition, HONOR announced processor upgrades for the HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15, as well as unveiling the HONOR Pad 6 and three HONOR Choice products to further strengthen its 1+8+N IoT strategy. Specific details for all of the new products can be found on HIHONOR store after the launch.

HONOR Watch GS Pro: A Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch Made for Adventure Lovers

The HONOR Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch that helps urban adventurers to boost their performance and explore the great outdoors. Equipped with an extraordinary 25-day battery life, the smartwatch is one of the longest-lasting smartwatches currently available in the wearables market. It is built to withstand challenging environments, meeting the 14 MIL-STD-810G standard. Supported by high-precision built-in dual satellite positioning systems, the HONOR Watch GS Pro is equipped with a route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore without worry. In addition, the HONOR Watch GS Pro supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and free training. It also comes with intuitive health features to monitor users' wellbeing.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro will be available for pre-order on HONOR Watch GS Pro UK, HONOR Watch GS Pro France, HONOR Watch GS Pro Germany, HONOR Watch GS Pro Italy and HONOR Watch GS Pro Spain from 7th September at an MSRP of €249.9, and will be available in Charcoal Black, Marl White and Camo Blue.

HONOR Watch ES: Your Personal Virtual Coach On-the-Go

The HONOR Watch ES caters to fashion-forward fitness enthusiasts who aspire to lead healthier lives. With a stylish 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 95 workout modes, 12 animated workout courses with specific scenarios such as fat burn and abs workout and a range of stunning health and fitness tracking capabilities, the HONOR Watch ES helps users to manage their physical and mental wellbeing while sporting a trendy look, without the premium price tag.

The HONOR Watch ES will be available for pre-order on HONOR Watch ES UK, HONOR Watch ES France, HONOR Watch ES Germany, HONOR Watch ES Italy and HONOR Watch ES Spain from 7th September at an MSRP of €99.9, and will be available in Meteorite Black, Coral Pink, and Icelandic White.

HONOR MagicBook Pro: A Powerhouse to Unleash Your Creativity

The HONOR MagicBook Pro, pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10, helps creative professionals to enhance their productivity and boost their creativity. Boasting a state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with integrated Radeon™ Graphics and 6 cores and 12 threads, the HONOR MagicBook Pro delivers smooth performance even when handling complex tasks. With an ultra-fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, the HONOR MagicBook Pro guarantees blistering data speeds when reading and transferring files.[1] Furthermore, it features a stunning 16.1 inch FullView display with 100% sRGB color gamut, making it perfect for viewing photos, movies and browsing the web as well as for professional applications that demand greater color accuracy and consistent image brightness. With a smaller footprint, measuring at 369 mm x 234 mm x 16.9 mm, its compact and lightweight design makes the HONOR MagicBook Pro perfect for today's flexible workforce, allowing users to enjoy games, movies and work on the go.

HONOR also announced its collaboration with Red Bull as the Official Mobile Services and PC Partner of Red Bull Basement 2020. The HONOR MagicBook Pro aims to help students innovate at university today and make a positive impact on the world tomorrow.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) empowered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor will be available on HONOR MagicBook Pro Germany from 7th September, on HONOR MagicBook Pro UK, HONOR MagicBook Pro France from 8th September at an MSRP of €899.9 respectively.

Designed for day-to-day tasks to take users from work to play, the AMD refresh of the HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 enhances computing experience with Ryzen 5 4500U processors, along with a stunning minimalist design and a FullView display, all packed into in a slim and lightweight body. The latest additions to the HONOR MagicBook Series embody the brand's relentless pursuit of bringing the highest quality and finest craftsmanship of products to its global users.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 (8+512GB) empowered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor will be available on HONOR MagicBook 14 UK, HONOR MagicBook 14 France and HONOR MagicBook 14 Germany from 21st September at an MSRP of €749.9.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 (8+512GB) empowered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor will be available on HONOR MagicBook 15 UK, HONOR MagicBook 15 France and HONOR MagicBook 15 Germany from early October at an MSRP of €699.9.

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Pad 6 and three HONOR Choice products including the Percussion Massage Gun EVO, usmile Sonic Electric Toothbrush P1001, and Antibacterial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, to build a comprehensive suite of smart life products for global youth. Featuring a 10.1" Full HD display and symmetrical 1620 high-amplitude dual speakers, the HONOR Pad 6 promises users a truly immersive audio-visual experience. Weighing just 460g and with a slim body that is just 7.55mm thick, coupled with enhanced connectivity through Wi-Fi and LTE options, the HONOR Pad 6 is the perfect daily companion for carrying around on-the-go whether traveling, commuting or relaxing at home.

HONOR's new product launches were recognized by the 2020 IFA Product Technology Innovation Award (IFA-PTIA). Jointly presented by International Data Group (IDG) and the AHK (German Industry & Commerce Ltd.), supported by IFA, CE China, and CE Summit, the IFA-PTIA awards outstanding products that are pioneers in the development of the consumer electronics industry. The HONOR Watch GS Pro and HONOR MagicBook Pro were awarded the Outdoor Innovation Wearable Gold Award and High-Performance Innovative Laptop Gold Award respectively.

"At HONOR, we are committed to bringing unrivalled products at unbeatable value to our global users, and we're happy to see the overwhelming response from them. The HONOR Router 3 was recommended by Tech Advisor as one of the best budget routers, while HONOR's PC achieved a 287.9% increase in shipment between Q1 and Q2 of 2020. For wearables business, HONOR achieved a year on year growth in shipments of 235% in H1 2020. As young people around the world adapt to a new way of living, working and playing, HONOR is dedicated to providing innovative technology and inspiring products to empower global youth, encouraging them to expand their smart life," said George Zhao, President of HONOR Global.

