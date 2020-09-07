TerraPay announces the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of the Board

07 settembre 2020 a

THE HAGUE, Netherlands and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Ron joins TerraPay as a global entrepreneur with over 25 years of rich experience in Payments, most of that as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at GlobalCollect, a leading provider of international payment services. Following this, he has remained active in the industry frequently advising both investors and payment companies. Currently, Ron also serves as a Board Member of SlimPay, a Paris-based company providing payment services for the subscription economy, and of Yoco, based in Cape Town and addressing offline and online payment needs for companies in Southern Africa.

In addition to his activities in Payments, Ron is active as an angel investor, mostly in Agriculture focusing on local production, processing and sales of vegetables, coffee, and spices in various countries in Asia and Africa.

Speaking on this appointment, Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO of TerraPay said, "A proud moment for us in welcoming Ron to our team of future gazers. The timing is opportune with digital payments at the forefront, and Ron's invaluable global experience in the industry enables us to scale and meet the growing demand, and push financial inclusion in communities globally."

"I am honored and excited to join such a strong team of experienced leaders with a vision to continually raise the bar in the digital payment ecosystem. I look forward to embarking on a promising future here at TerraPay by further strengthening our robust, secure and scalable payment infrastructure globally," said Ron on his appointment.

About TerraPay

TerraPay is a licensed digital payments infrastructure and solutions company helping connect diverse payment systems securely to move funds in real-time. TerraPay's investors include Prime Ventures, Partech Partners, the International Financial Corporation, and its founding team.

For more information, please visit terrapay.com.

Press Contact:Anwesha [email protected]

