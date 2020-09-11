Edgard & Cooper Fuels Expansion With Major Listing Across 5 European Territories

11 settembre 2020 a

a

a

- Edgard & Cooper, the purpose-driven pet food brand, secures major listing with Europe's largest pet supplies retailer, Fressnapf

- The launch further fuels its rapid European expansion landing distribution across 5 territories and over 245 stores

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgard & Cooper, a purpose driven natural pet food start-up established in 2016, is pleased to announce further rapid expansion thanks to a major listing with the leading pet supplies retailer across Europe. The brand continues to grow rapidly across the continent, with growth in 2019 exceeding 145%.

Tapping into aligned market trends for healthier, humanised pet food[1] - their range of dry food contain fresh meat, nothing processed or dried such as meat and fish meal, boosted with healthy extras then gently cooked with minimal process to retain maximum nutritional value.

The brand also prides itself on ensuring its packaging has as little impact on the planet as possible, with all of its dry food packaging made from 100% biodegradable materials - a mix of FSC paper and an innovative bioplastic made from potatoes. To date the brand has sold over 5 million bags across Europe. As well as it's sustainability credentials, the brand has strong ethics at its core, having recently unveiled its new pledge to donate 1% of its annual sales to its independent charitable foundation, supporting dogs and cats in need across the globe.

The tie up with Fressnapf, Europe's biggest pet supplies retailer, will see the purposeful pet food brand land in over 245 stores across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Republic of Ireland, as well as a full selection online in the retailer's home market of Germany.

The brand also shows its commitment to launch with the unveiling of its first German language packaging and an impressive plan of bespoke activation for the retailer including over 200 displays to support the launch in store.

Jürgen Degrande, one of the founders of Edgard & Cooper, commented "It's a huge milestone for us to be launching our feel good brand with Fressnapf. It means we can provide even more shoppers across Europe with the choice to make healthier, planet friendlier purchase decisions for their pets."

Edgard & Cooper products are now available in 14 markets across Europe with sights firmly set on continued expansion over the next year.

For further information contact us at [email protected], or visit www.edgardcooper.com.

