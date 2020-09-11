Celebrating the launch of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy: International Illustration Contest 2020

11 settembre 2020 a

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Celsys opened the International Illustration Contest 2020 to artists worldwide to celebrate the release of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy on August 21. The contest is open until October 7 with the theme "The cutest character in the Galaxy". Winners will receive cash and other prizes.

Contest website: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/galaxy/

Artists can enter using the contest hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Comic artist LavenderTowne will be a guest judge. Prizes include cash, tablets including Wacom Cintiq 22/Wacom One, and Clip Studio Paint copies. Both traditional and digital works can be submitted, with no software restrictions.

International Illustration Contest 2020Submission criteriaIllustrations on Theme: "The cutest character in the Galaxy"

ScheduleSubmission: September 10–October 7, 2020 (JST)Results: Early November 2020

Guest JudgeHaley (LavenderTowne) draws webcomics and makes videos about art.LavenderTowne's YouTube channel is very popular with viewers for her cute and original art style.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD4XIm3ZFhT72WjqhIXMN9w

How to ApplyArtists can enter using the contest hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.For further details:https://www.clipstudio.net/en/galaxy/

Operated by: CELSYS, Inc.Cooperation: Samsung Electronics Japan Co., Ltd. & Wacom Europe GmbH

About Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy*1Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is an illustration, manga, and animation app. Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is preloaded on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the first Android devices with Clip Studio Paint, so that artists can start using the app immediately.*2

The app is compatible with the S Pen, taking advantage of pen sensitivity and Air actions.*3 If users don't have an S Pen, they can connect to a Wacom Intuos or Wacom One tablet.

Galaxy Storehttps://apps.samsung.com/appquery/appDetail.as?appId=jp.co.celsys.clipstudiopaint.galaxystore

CELSYS, Inc.

Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, and supports creative activities through its illustration, manga and animation production software "Clip Studio Paint", web service "Clip Studio", and e-book solution, "Clip Studio Reader".

Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/Clip Studio Paint: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaintFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

Companieshttps://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/