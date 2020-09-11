Venture Global LNG Announces Hiring of Brian Cothran as Chief Operating Officer

11 settembre 2020 a

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that Brian Cothran has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Cothran is an accomplished business leader with over two decades of operational and strategic experience in the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries. Prior to joining Venture Global, Mr. Cothran served more than 20 years with General Electric and Baker Hughes, after its merger with GE Oil & Gas. During that time, he held a number of executive and general management roles both in the United States and abroad, which included leading GE's Energy Services business in Eastern Europe and Russia, Vice President of Global Sales for Baker Hughes and President of GE Oil & Gas North America. Most recently, Mr. Cothran served as Chief Executive Officer of The Flexitallic Group, a global market leader in the manufacture and supply of static sealing solutions.

Venture Global LNG Co-Chief Executive Officers Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "We are pleased to have Brian join the Venture Global team. We have known and worked with Brian for many years as part of our important relationship with GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes. Brian is a proven leader with strong operating skills, business vision and the ability to bring teams together. We are confident he will hit the ground running and be an important addition to our team as we continue to grow our low-cost LNG business."

Brian Cothran added, "Venture Global's strategy, next generation design and highly experienced team are re-shaping the LNG industry. I am excited to be joining the company at such an important time in the industry and look forward to contributing to the market leading impact Venture Global is achieving."

About Venture Global LNGVenture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

