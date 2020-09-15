MAGHREB PHARMA Expo to contribute to Algeria plans to export for US$ 5 billion locally produced drugs by 2025

15 settembre 2020 a

ALGIERS, Algeria, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Easyfairs Northeral, the organizer of MAGHREB PHARMA Expo has announced new dates for its annual international tradeshow for the pharmaceutical industry in North Africa. In this context, the Algerian Pharmaceutical Industry Minister, Lotfi Benbahmed, announced end of August in Algiers that Algeria plans to export the equivalent of $ 5 billion worth of locally produced drugs. An approach that will be based on local producers and even on foreign pharmaceutical companies present in Algeria : "By 2025, Algeria, through the capacities of its pharmaceutical industry, plans to export quantities of drugs equal to that which it imports, to rebalance its accounts," he indicated.

MAGHREB PHARMA Expo, the largest pharmaceutical technology tradeshow in Africa, will be organized from 9 to 11 February 2021 in Algiers International Conference Center. Gathering over 200 international exhibitors from 25 countries, this tradeshow brings all ingredients, packaging, production lines, clean room, turnkey project and laboratory equipment suppliers at the same place to contribute to the acceleration of the local manufacturing capacities.

The organizer of MAGHREB PHARMA Expo, Olivier-Hicham Allard explains: "This mission-driven event has been supporting the development of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities in North Africa for 8 years and contributed actively to switch the drug importation costs into local manufacturing investments. We are observing an exciting evolution where local manufacturers focused in the beginning on pure generic products but are now increasingly looking to extend their portfolio by exploring biotechnology manufacturing equipment, OTC products ingredients, food supplement formulas, innovative packaging, medical device and even dermocosmetics. We are deeply convinced that Algeria and the whole Maghreb region, thanks to its strategic position between Africa and Europe can become one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the world. Our mission as organizers of this event is to support the local pharmaceutical industry as much as we can to achieve this objective."

MAGHREB PHARMA Expo is taking place from 9 to 11 February 2021 in Algiers International Conference Center. Over 2800 professionals and decision makers from North Africa will meet +200 exhibitors on 9000 m² and will be able to attend +30 conferences. For detailed information about the event or to register online, please visit www.maghrebpharma.com

