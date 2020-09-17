iChongqing: Smart China Expo Online Concludes with High-Tech Releases, 71 Signed Major Projects

17 settembre 2020 a

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology event of Smart China Expo Online concludes on September 17 with informative summits and forums, online and offline exhibitions, exciting competitions as well as cutting-edge technology releases during the past three days.

Average project volume up by nearly 50% over last year

A total of 71 major projects about big data and smart technology were signed on September 16 with a contractual investment of 271.2 billion yuan (about USD 40.1 billion), according to the organizing committee of the Smart China Expo Online. The average investment volume per project reached 3.8 billion yuan, increased by nearly 50% over the previous expo.

The contracted projects involved smart manufacturing, smart applications, smart medical care, new materials, technological innovation and other fields, not only related to new infrastructure, new elements, but also new business forms and platforms. Companies participating the signing ceremony included China Electric Power, China General Technology, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and BASF.

Offline releases of advanced technologies and white papers

A total of 100 online releases and 16 offline releases were held. For example, the officially-released and newly-upgraded Inspur ICP V3.1 led into a new era in cloud computing. Moreover, the Global Release of Bolaa Automotive Big Data 4.0 promotes digital transformation and upgrade in traditional industry.

The 5G Industrial Application White Paper will have a great effect on development in manufacturing should it promote smart production. In addition, the data supply chain technology system was successfully piloted in Chongqing Liangjiang and Zhejiang Anji. Both parties jointly produced a successful outcome for the year, and released the Government Data Supply Chain White Paper 2.0, which incorporated trustworthy sharing and exchange, digital space, and data supermarket...

Further highlights

As a global prestigious event on the self-driving technological application, the 2020 i-VISTA Grand Challenge attracted 19 professional driving teams and 22 consumer drivers from car enterprises, universities, and research institutes.

China-Singapore (Chongqing) Dedicated Connectivity Channel Development Forum took place in Chongqing and its parallel session in Singapore. Since the launch of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, a total of 228 cooperation projects with a total value of USD 32 billion have been signed.

Popular YouTubers visited Chongqing and some described the expo as a "mind-blowing" experience.

