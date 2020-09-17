TIDAL Partners With Oculus To Bring Live Immersive Concerts Straight To Music Fans' Homes

17 settembre 2020 a

Intimate Performances to be Livestreamed in Virtual Reality in Venues and in 2D Video & High-Quality Audio on TIDAL

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, and Facebook's virtual reality platform Oculus are partnering to bring live, immersive, and intimate music performances straight into people's homes in the Venues app (available on the Oculus Quest) and on TIDAL. Later this year, TIDAL and Oculus will livestream a series of immersive concerts with some of the biggest names in music.

TIDAL and Oculus will provide viewers with a reimagined live performance experience that makes you feel as if you are standing in the crowd alongside other fans. As everyone continues to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, TIDAL members and nonmembers alike can enjoy front row seat access to exclusive performances that are available in virtual reality in the Venues app and in 2D video and high quality audio on TIDAL. All performances will be available simultaneously in Venues and TIDAL.

"At a time when livestreamed performances are seen as the new norm, TIDAL's partnership with Oculus provides music lovers an elevated concert experience with more interaction and dimension than past livestreams. Oculus is revolutionizing the live music experience and matched with TIDAL's HiFi audio quality, members will be able to remember what it feels like to stand in a large crowd at a concert venue," said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO.

More than just a streaming service – through TIDAL's programming, members have been able to gain access to exclusive listening events, concerts, meet-and-greets and more with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jennifer Lopez and more. Additionally, with series such as Rap Radar, CRWN, Car Testand In Conversation as well as initiatives like TIDAL Unplugged and more, the platform has provided members with premiere access to their favorite artists.

About TIDALTIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers – recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

About OculusThe Oculus team at Facebook lets people defy distance – connecting with each other and the world – through world-class VR hardware and software. With global departments dedicated to cutting-edge research, computer vision, haptics, social interaction, and more, Oculus is committed to driving the state of the art forward through relentless innovation.