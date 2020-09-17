Plug and Play Selects 147 Startups for Winter Batches

17 settembre 2020 a

SUNNYVALE, California, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announced today the selection of 147 new startups into their winter 2020 batches. The startups were selected to join one of the following programs that will run through November 2020: Energy, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, and Travel & Hospitality. Of the 147 startups, 56 of them are internationally based and represent 15 different countries. Visit Plug and Play's website to see the full list of startups.

"We are excited to start our winter curriculum and see the connections these startups make," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "These companies have shown their potential in the industry and have proven that they are ready to take on the challenges that come with it. They will bring new value and ideas to our existing network of partners and industry leaders."

With the lasting constraints of COVID-19, Plug and Play will continue to operate virtually. Nonetheless, the selected startups will still have full access to Plug and Play's global network of venture capitalists, corporate partners, and alumni. This will allow startups to grow, connect, and engage with some of the top industry leaders. The curriculum will include private one-on-one sessions with partners, mentorship, and access to exclusive online events hosted by Plug and Play.

A virtual graduation for this batch of startups will commence November 16-19th at Plug and Play's Winter Summit.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

