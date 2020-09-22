LiftForward, Inc. Device-as-a-Service ("DaaS") platform powers Xbox All Access expansion

22 settembre 2020 a

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftForward, Inc. today announced that its DaaS platform powers the next generation Xbox All Access program (See https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-all-access). Since the program launched last year, there has been expansion both in the US and internationally to coincide with the release of the upcoming new Xbox consoles.

Although the next generation of Xbox consoles will not be available until November 10, global pre-orders begin today. The Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, for $34.99 per month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), with financing approval; and Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever, will be available for $24.99 a month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) with financing approval.

"The preference of customers to purchase products and services through a subscription model is growing exponentially," says Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward, Inc, "and the onset of Covid around the world has increased the adoption of subscription products for hardware and related services. LiftForward has been at the forefront of facilitating the consumer purchase of hardware and DaaS subscriptions on behalf of leading manufacturers. The LiftForward DaaS platform enables a true omni-channel shopping and integrated financing experience delivered from any retail channel."

Xbox All Access utilizing the LiftForward DaaS platform is available in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden at category-leading retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, EB Games, Micromania-Zing, Microsoft Stores, Walmart, GAME, Smyths Toys, Eligiganten, Gigantti, FNAC and Elkjøp. Additional countries and retailers will be added to the LiftForward DaaS platform on an on-going basis.

About LiftForward LiftForward is the world's leading device-as-a-service (DaaS) platform with the goal of redefining ownership and relationships between consumers, retailers and manufacturers. Based in the Financial District of lower Manhattan, LiftForward's technology enables manufacturers to offer easy upgrade DaaS programs across channels, retailers and geographies with their preferred financing partner(s). LiftForward currently partners with the world's best manufacturers to build Device-as-a-Service programs that provide customers the latest products, software and services through low, monthly, predictable payments with no hidden fees or unexpected costs.

Media ContactLiftForward, Inc.180 Maiden Lane, 10th FloorNew York, NY [email protected]

