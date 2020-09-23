"Paradigm Shift for Greater Value" Huawei drives 100 typical scenario-based solutions built on robust partnership

23 settembre 2020 a

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Board Member, President of Enterprise BG, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of "Paradigm Shift for Greater Value". Peng stated that the shift to a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation is urgently needed for the development of our future intelligent society. To drive industrial digitalization and construct the new paradigm, we need to focus on clients' demands and dreams, realize the new paradigm by scenario-based innovation, and through the synergy across five tech domains to establish a digital ecosystem for mutual benefits with joint creation while creating new value for industries.

Cutting-edge technology, industry know-how, and practices

2020 is an extraordinary year, witnessing explosive growth in technologies together with reforms in different industries. The tremendous potential of digital transformation is to be unleashed on the basis of synergy across five tech domains, in which connectivity, cloud computing, AI and applications develop surrounding 5G in ways never seen before.

By turning coal mines into digital structures for more than 10 scenarios, Huawei has achieved digital twining, making whole mining business digital and smart.

For the Malanshan Video Cultural Creative Industrial Park, Huawei has collaborated with clients and partners to establish the cloud platform for filming process, streamline the entire video production ranging from shooting, editing streaming, to storage and backhaul, shortening the cycle by 30% and reducing cost by 20%.

Huawei has long been adhering to best practices for a better future. In 2018, Huawei's logistics park in Dongguan underwent transformation that lasted for half a year. With the help of automated equipment and intelligent algorithms, delivery efficiency (volume of goods delivered per capita) has increased by 67%, and the delivery cycle has been shortened by over 50%.

Peng concluded, "There are three decisive factors while digitalizing scenarios. The first one is the cutting-edge technology, allowing integration of ICT with core scenarios. The second one is industry know-how, where we should seek industrial insights in depth and understand the industrial knowledge. Finally, it is all about execution. That is to put all these into practice, turning theories into reality with continuous exploration and innovation."

A new paradigm of digital transformation

A digital ecosystem with which Huawei creates and shares value is crucial for the construction of the prosperous digital future.

In the digitalized era, the essence of business is to "make the cake bigger" and achieve win-win results rather than compete in the zero-sum game. To this end, Huawei proposes to build a "digital ecosystem cube" from three dimensions. The first dimension is to target at the future of digitalization, gain insights of the unsatisfied demands from numerous segmented scenarios in various industries, which is the premise of "the bigger cake". The second dimension is to aggregate different capabilities of various partners and fully play to their strengths, which is the basis of "baking a bigger cake". The third is to develop multiple approaches for collaboration and business models, and make conscious effort to create and share value together. This is the permanent force that continually drives the expansion of market size.

Taking Shenzhen Airport as an example. By working with industry-leading solution partners and based on the synergy across five tech domains that integrates end devices, data management and industry application, Huawei has developed diverse and segmented scenario-based solutions, such as flight scheduling, stand allocation and ground support. In 2019, it helped reduce the number of passengers who took shuttle bus by some 2.6 million, boosting the efficiency of security check by 60%. It has led to a safer airport with better efficiency and superior experience tailor-made for travelers.

Now, Huawei has built on the 100 scenario-based solutions, creating more industrial value associated with partners.

"You can't find a new land with an old map," Peng said, calling on clients to embrace changes, and craft a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation for a greater future.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, the global leading ICT company also invited clients with great achievements in digital transformation to share their experience.

Chen Jinzu, General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group, said that Shenzhen Airport is a pioneer in digital transformation, contributing in building a smart civic airport with the wisdom and experience of Shenzhen.

Tang Shaojie, General Manager of Shenzhen Metro Group, said that as the backbone of public transportation, Shenzhen Metro will facilitate station-city integration, high degree of amalgamation of multiple transportation modes across Shenzhen and the region, and joint-construction of the "Greater Bay Area on the track", with a smart city initiative.

In appreciating global partners for their efforts in driving business growth and shared success over the past years, Huawei has presented them with outstanding partner awards of 2020. These recognitions include the Excellent Global Channel Partner, Excellent Global Strategic Partner, Excellent Global Distributor, Excellent Global Industry Solution Partner, Excellent Global Talent Ecosystem Partner, and Excellent HUAWEI CLOUD Channel Partner. Meanwhile, Huawei has announced its declaration of industry ecosystem, that is to innovate and grow together for success together in the future.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry, and is being held in Shanghai from September 23 to 26, 2020. HUAWEI CONNECT is an open platform designed to help our customers and partners navigate these changes, share experience, and work together to create new value. At this year's event, we will explore trends and opportunities in industry digitization; showcase advanced ICT technologies, products, and solutions; give you an insider's look at the fruits of joint innovation; and share best practices in digital transformation. Our ultimate goal is to build an open and sound industry ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders and create new value for all industries. For more information, please visit:

https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect2020/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279714/HUAWEI_CONNECT_2020.jpg