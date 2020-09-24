The votes are in and FP Markets has been crowned 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' for 2020

24 settembre 2020 a

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the Best Global Value Forex Broker for 2020. The Global Forex Awards 2020 awarded excellence in the financial industry in areas such as cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading and customer service.

This is the second consecutive year that FP Markets has been voted as the Best Global Value Forex Broker and highlights its commitment to providing a superior trading destination for its clients. It is also a reflection of the company's desire to constantly enhance its product.

These thoughts were echoed by Managing Director Matt Murphie who said "Being voted Best Global Value Forex Broker for the second consecutive year feels even more gratifying than our award in 2019. Being recognised in this way demonstrates that we are the best destination for clients for overall trading experience given our market leading tight spreads and fast execution. We have continued to strive for success and look for ways to continuously improve the products and services we provide. When people trade with FP Markets, they can confidently say that they are trading with the #1 Global Value Forex Broker.*"

"It is a great way to celebrate the company's 15 year anniversary and is just reward to the entire organisation during what has been a challenging year for all globally."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry. With a total of 8 platforms to choose from including MT4, MT5 & Iress, traders are able to find the optimal trading conditions for their strategy. Over the past 15 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets was founded in May 2005 and pioneered the Direct Market Access (DMA) Contracts for Difference (CFD) model in Australia which promotes fair and transparent pricing and focuses on the optimum order execution for clients. FP Markets is still committed to providing DMA pricing for products where a centralized exchange is present. For products such as Forex where there is no centralized exchange, FP Markets provide tight Raw Spreads using Electronic Communication Network (ECN) pricing.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

